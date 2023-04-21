They are what made the show what it is, leading the paranormal investigations since it began. But actually, they’ve done a lot more than that. All the years later, people are still wondering what does TAPS stand for in Ghost Hunters?

Though it became famous because of the documentary, the group actually started a long time before that. However, it split when Grant Wilson left Ghost Hunters, sparking lots of questions. Though the show continues without the original duo, fans are still curious about the group that revolutionized paranormal investigations on TV.

What does TAPS stand for?

TAPS stands for The Atlantic Paranormal Society; pretty standard, really,

The group was formed all the way back in 1990 by Jason Hawes in Warwick, Rhode Island. At this point, it was called RIPS – Rhode Island Paranormal Society. It wasn’t until Jason met Grant and the two started investigating further afield that it was then renamed TAPS.

Credit: Getty Images

Both became interested in ghosts after having personal experiences themselves, something neither have divulged in public.

Before becoming famous, TAPS was a hobby that the group took part in at night, with both Jason and Grant working as plumbers. Investigations took place in Jason’s basement when TAPS was just the duo and made a name for themselves by pioneering equipment many paranormal investigators use to this day.

After a long process, it wasn’t until 2003 that TAPS was approached by Pilgrim Films and they made 10 episodes of Ghost Hunters.

TAPS were more than just Ghost Hunters

Though they are most famous for their run of Ghost Hunters, TAPS has actually done a lot more than just the TV show.

When Jason and Grant were still working together, they released a number of books. These were either about their work as investigators, or even dabbling with fictional ghost stories too! Starting in 2007, they published the following:

If that wasn’t enough, there is also a bi-monthly TAPS magazine which has articles written by the current group members. Approximately 40 pages long for each issue, the ‘ParaMag’ helps fund TAPS’ investigation and other products.

Spreading across multimedia, there was is also a radio show and podcast featuring the members. You can probably imagine the main theme discussed, with both Jason and Grant appearing occasionally.

And of course, the only thing better than watching Ghost Hunters is being a ghost hunter, and a video game released in 2007 did just that! Only available on PC and Mac, it showed just how ambitious TAPS’ plans were across multimedia.

Current TAPS members

Though Grant was one of the most famous members of the group, he left almost 10 years ago. Now, with Jason still on board, Ghost Hunters is run by a new set of people.

Credit: Getty Images

Those who watch the show will know Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari Debenedetti who front TAPS. However, there are more members behind the scenes.

Anything untelevised gets investigated by the following:

Over the years, there have also been some honourary members, most notable celebrities who have helped TAPS were their investigations through Ghost Hunters. Made up of authors and singers, you’ll definitely recognize some of the following and remember the episodes they were in:

Now, you should be an expert on everything TAPS related. If you were only asking ‘what does TAPS stand for in Ghost Hunters’, then you’ve come away with some expert knowledge.