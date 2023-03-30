The Curse of Oak Island viewers are wondering what happened to Dave Blankenship.

The hit reality series returned for its tenth series on the History Channel on November 15th, 2022.

Rick and Marty Lagina and their team are back as they continue their quest to find the mysterious treasure of Oak Island.

But while viewers are excited to see what findings this season will bring, some are concerned about Dave Blankenship and wonder what happened to him.

Who is Dave Blankenship?

David ‘Dave’ Blankenship is the son of the legendary late treasure hunter Dan Blankenship and a resident of Oak Island.

Dan sadly passed away in March 2019 and Dave vowed to continue his father’s legacy.

Dave has lived in Oak Island for over 30 years after getting a divorce.

What happened to Dave Blankenship?

Many viewers at home have been concerned about Dave’s health and wonder whether he had an injury in the past.

In a previous episode of the series, Dave revealed that he had an industrial accident in 1986. He fell 46 feet on a job site.

He suffered a stroke and had to learn how to walk, talk and do everything after waking from a coma. Dave was 36 years old at the time.

Dave’s bio on History Channel says that while he’s had “limited mobility” for over 30 years, the accident has “never let it slow him down”.

His bio adds: “He can take on anyone half his age and often does.”

Dave on The Curse of Oak Island

In 2020, Dave was listed as a cast member in the eighth series of The Curse of Oak Island.

Dave’s father, Dan, dedicated 50 years of his life to this quest so viewers hope to see his legacy live on the series.

However, Dave is no longer a cast member on the History show in 2023.

He doesn’t appear on The Curse of Oak Island but still owns some of the land on the Nova Scotia island.

David left the show in 2020. He reappeared on the show’s spin-off series, Drilling Down, in 2021.

