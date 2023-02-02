After a career as a famous TV show host, many reality TV fans may be wondering what happened to Dr Oz?

The cardiothoracic surgeon rose to fame after appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show and went on to launch a show of his own.

However, fans are now unsure whether Dr Oz’s show is still airing in 2023 and what happened to his career.

Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images

Who is Dr Oz?

Dr Oz was born Mehmet Cengiz Öz in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1960. He graduated from Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania and completed his education in 1986, per People.

Dr Oz found fame in 2004, appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show. By 2009, he had his own show, The Dr Oz Show, which was launched by Harpo Productions, owned by Oprah and Sony Pictures Television.

The TV star married Lisa Lemole in 1985 and they have four children and four grandchildren. Dr Oz’s daughter Daphne launched a cooking show, The Good Dish, in 2022 but it was later canceled, reports The Sun.

Is The Dr Oz Show still running?

No. The Dr Oz Show is no longer running in 2023. The Daytime Emmy Award winner and author’s TV show came to an end in January 2022.

Newsweek reported in 2022: “On December 13, 2021, Sony Pictures Television confirmed The Dr Oz Show would air its final episode on Friday, January 14, 2022, despite the fact the show had recently been renewed for two more seasons taking it to 2023.”

After 13 seasons, the show officially came to an end.

What happened to Dr Oz?

In November of the same year The Dr Oz Show was canceled, the main man announced he was running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat. In 2022, Huff Post reported Dr Oz had “retired from clinical practice and his faculty role at Columbia University since announcing his Senate run in Pennsylvania.”

After making a move into politics and leaving his daytime talk show, Dr Oz lost his bid for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania. The Independent reported in November 2022 that Dr Oz was “defeated by John Fetterman.”

Dr Oz has almost four million Twitter followers (@droz) as well as one million followers on Instagram and can be found at @dr_oz. He also has almost two million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

Dr Oz’s net worth is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to stand at $200 million.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK