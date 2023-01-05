Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test kicked off on January 4, 2023 with 16 celebrities traveling to Jordan including Britney Spears’ sister and, after a revelation on the show, viewers want to know what happened to Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter.

Dr Drew Pinsky, Kenya Moore, Melanie Brown and many more familiar faces are putting their mental and physical strength to the test on the Fox series.

Based on the UK show SAS: Who Dares Wins, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test features former special forces operatives as directing staff (DS) – Rudy Reyes, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Remi Adeleke.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Who is Jamie Lynn?

Ready to embark on a brutal ten-day SAS course is 31-year-old Jamie Lynn Spears.

She’s best known for being the younger sister of Britney Spears but Jamie Lynn is also an actress and rose to fame on Zoey 101. More recently she starred in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.

Jamie Lynn is a singer and a mother of two. She’s on Instagram with 2.2 million followers at @jamielynnspears.

What happened to Jamie Lynn Spears?

Speaking on the show’s first episode, Jamie Lynn said: “I’m not the toughest person but you can’t be deceived by blonde hair and pink coats. I’ve been through a lot of pain – physically, emotionally – and I want to find out what I can do.”

In true SAS style, the DS waste no time in getting the recruits out of their comfort zone. Episode 1 of the Fox show saw the cast having to fall out of a helicopter into the ocean.

Jamie Lynn said before the challenge: “Anything high intensity around water is going to bring back the worst experience I’ve ever lived through. But it’s a matter of can I push past that?”

She said during episode 1 she “expects herself to feel the pressure” and “perhaps even be overwhelmed by it.”

What happened to Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter?

Jamie Lynn’s comments about water left viewers wondering what happened to her daughter.

In 2017, when Jamie Lynn’s daughter, Maddie, was eight years old, she was involved in a near-fatal ATV accident.

Distractify writes: “While at her grandparents’ house, Maddie went for a ride on her ATV or quad bike. Unfortunately, she apparently lost control and the ATV ended up submerged in a pond while she was strapped in.”

Via People, Jamie Lynn wrote in her 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said, that her daughter’s body was “lifeless” when she was rescued from the pond. She thought her daughter had passed away before a fireman told her they had found a pulse.

Thankfully, Maddie made a full recovery and started high school in 2022. She’s now a big sister to four-year-old Ivey.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic

WATCH SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON FOX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK