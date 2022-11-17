









Since 2015, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been airing on CBS. Every weeknight, fans can catch the show at 11.35 pm ET/PT. Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste led the show’s band for many years on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. But, now fans have noticed that he’s nowhere to be seen on the show.

Nowadays, there’s a new band leader on the show. So, let’s find out more about what happened to Jon Batiste on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Will he return to the CBS show?

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jon Batiste on the Stephen Colbert show

Jon Batiste has been synonymous with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert since the show first began in 2015.

For seven seasons, Jon was band leader on the show and performed each episode alongside the Stay Human band.

Jon Batiste was born in Louisiana in 1986 and grew up in a musical family. He studied at Julliard and began performing with Stay Human in 2005, a band formed with his peers at Julliard.

What happened to Jon Batiste on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert?

In 2022, Jon announced that he would be leaving his role as bandleader on Stephen Colbert’s show.

He played his final show in August and, per Rolling Stone, Stephen said of Jon’s departure: “Jon has decided to leave the show, but it’s for all the best reasons, including to continue sharing his art with the world.”

As well as focusing on his musical successes in 2022, he and Suleika Jaouad got married this year.

His wife is battling cancer after being diagnosed in early 2022.

Louis Cato takes over

Following the departure of Jon, it was announced in August 2022 that Louis Cato would be taking over the role of band leader.

Louis’ position on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert became permanent in September.

Louis Cato and The Late Show band now perform on weeknights on the show.

However, some fans noticed that Louis was absent from his post on the show in November. He explained on Instagram that he was dealing with covid and is set to return to the show.

