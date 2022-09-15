









As new Growing Up Chrisley episodes air on E! Entertainment, many fans may be wondering what happened to Nic Kerdiles on Chrisley Knows Best?

Nic, 28, appeared on the show in 2018 and 2019 alongside Savannah, 25, Todd, 53, Julie, 49, and the rest of the Chrisley family. However, Nic is no longer on the show.

Amid the Growing Up Chrisley cast for season 4, Chase and Savannah are joined by some familiar faces in their spin-off series. And, while Nic’s absence has clearly been noticed, it looks as though he’s taking huge strides in his career in 2022.

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles have called off their engagement. Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

What happened to Nic on Chrisley Knows Best?

Nic Kerdiles is a former professional ice hockey player who was engaged to Savannah Chrisley.

He’s based in Nashville, Tennessee, and works as a real estate agent and entrepreneur. Nic can be found on Instagram with more than 300,000 followers @nickerdiles.

Nic and Savannah got together in 2017 and became engaged in 2018. That year, Nic appeared on Chrisley Knows Best followed by Chase and Savannah’s spin-off show, Growing Up Chrisley, in 2019.

In 2020, however, the pair called off their engagement, as reported by Life & Style Magazine. A February 2022 report by Us Weekly states Nic thanked Savannah and Todd in an Instagram video for helping him survive an attempt to take his own life during the covid-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, judging by Nic’s Instagram posts in 2022, he’s doing well as he writes in his bio he’s a “top-producing real estate agent.”

Nic and Savannah ‘genuinely love each other’

After calling off their engagement, in 2021 Savannah told Life & Style Mag she and Nic were “figuring things out.”

In the same report Todd said if things didn’t work out romantically for Savannah and Nic, they would always be friends as they “genuinely love each other.”

The couple were last seen together on Instagram in a video posted in February 2022 alongside Todd.

During Growing Up Chrisley season 4, Chase can be seen getting more serious with Emmy Medders while Savannah deals with calling off her engagement.

View Instagram Post

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.

WATCH GROWING UP CHRISLEY ON E! ENTERTAINMENT EVERY WEDSDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK