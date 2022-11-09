









Having returned in September for its eighth season, Monday (7 November) saw an emotional 12th episode of Bachelor In Paradise (BIP) and those who missed it will be keen to find out what happened to fan favourite, Rodney Mathews.

With the series set to end on November 22, things are starting to heat up in Sayulita, Mexico.

And after a particularly emotional rose ceremony in Monday’s episode, fans want to know the fate of Rodney and whether or not he was able to survive his tricky love triangle situation.

WARNING: Bachelor In Paradise season 8 spoilers ahead

What happened to Rodney on Bachelor In Paradise?

Season 8 BIP viewers will know that Rodney and Eliza Isichei had formed an adorable bond together and had, at points, looked like one of the season’s strongest couples.

But, things are never quite as simple as they seem in Paradise, and last week’s reappearance of the previously-eliminated Justin managed to throw a spanner in the works.

When Justin reappeared at the beach with a date card, he made it clear he had eyes only for Eliza, culminating in a battle between himself and Rodney for her attention.

Despite the pressure from Justin, things appeared to be in the clear for Rodney, as Eliza picked him in Monday’s rose ceremony.

Things quickly took a sad turn, however, as Eliza cried and consoled Justin immediately after picking Rodney. On the next day, Eliza took Rodney aside for a chat.

She proceeded to break the news to him that she had picked him over Justin only because of how well-liked he was on the beach, admitting that she actually liked Justin more.

A dejected Rodney left season 8 of the show shortly after.

What does Rodney on Bachelor In Paradise do for a living?

Prior to his BIP heartbreak, Rodney worked as a sales rep for Cinta, a workday apparel company based in California, according to Hollywood Life.

Many BIP fans may also know Rodney from his time on season 19 of The Bachelorette in 2021, where he made it through to week seven before being eliminated during a rose ceremony.

View Instagram Post

Before he entered the world of reality TV, Rodney played college football at Citrus College, California, where he was named in the 2011 All-West Conference selection.

He went on to play for Fresno State after transferring there mid-way through his degree, but a knee injury prevented him from progressing any further.

Fans campaign for Rodney to lead series

BIP fans have had their say on Rodney’s elimination. It’s fair to say, they’re pretty upset:

All Rodney stans appeared to be united in agreement on one thing though – for Rodney to be the next lead bachelor.

Defending Rodney, one emotional BIP fan wrote: “Hey @BachelorABC you wanna have the best season in franchise history?? Make this man the next Bachelor.”

“MAKE. RODNEY. THE. BACHELOR”, demanded another member of the Rodney fan club.

