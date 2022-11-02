









Bachelor In Paradise (BIP) returned for its eighth season in 2022. Kicking off on September 27, former contestants of The Bachelor franchise take a chance at finding love while in paradise. Jesse Palmer returned as host of the show and filming took place in beautiful Mexico.

Since the ABC show launched in 2014, many BIP stars have found love. One of the original cast members of the show was Sarah Herron.

Fans want to know what happened to Sarah from Bachelor In Paradise’s arm and where the reality star is today – did she find love? We have the answers…

Sarah on Bachelor In Paradise

When Bachelor In Paradise first kicked off as a Bachelor spin-off series, Sarah Herron was one of the cast members. After appearing on The Bachelor in 2013, she went on to find love on BIP.

Sarah’s The Bachelor season saw her join other women vying for the heart of Sean Lowe – but Catherine Giudici ended up winning season 17.

Sarah had a romance with Robert Graham during BIP season 1 and was eliminated in week 3 of season 3.

What happened to Sarah from Bachelor In Paradise’s arm?

Sarah Herron was born with a rare condition known as amniotic band syndrome. A 2013 People article explains the condition caused Sarah to be born with only one arm.

BabyMed wrote in 2019: “Sarah’s left arm became entangled in the fibrous bands during development. The bands constricted her arm just above the elbow. The constriction continued to the point of amputation so Sarah was born with an incomplete left arm.”

Speaking to Chris Harrison in 2020, Sarah said when she was 25 she was “really struggling with dating and putting herself out there because she was carrying a lot of insecurities about her arm and having a disability.”

Sarah said going on the show was “pivotal” for her, adding she thought: “Whether I find my Prince Charming or not, at least I wouldn’t be hiding any more.”

Where is the BIP star now?

Nowadays, Bachelor In Paradise alum Sarah is living a totally different life from the one when viewers first saw her on the show. She met now-husband Dylan Brown in 2017 and the couple got engaged in 2021.

Speaking on Bachelor Nation in 2021, Sarah said she met Dylan while running her non-profit organization. He’s a photographer and filmmaker and they met when Sarah hired him for a job.

Dylan and Sarah are now expecting their first child together following a successful IVF journey, as revealed in an Instagram post on September 28:

