Sharon Osbourne’s fans are wondering what happened to her as footage from a TV show she filmed shows her passing out. Today, the star is doing great but there’s some mystery around what caused Sharon’s medical emergency. The mom of three was rushed to hospital while filming Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror.

At 70 years old, Sharon is looking super healthy in 2023. However, the author and music manager has had her fair share of health scares in her life. Sharon dealt with a colon cancer diagnosis at the age of 49 and underwent a preventive double mastectomy, reported The Guardian in 2012.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

What happened to Sharon Osbourne?

On December 16, 2022, Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized after a medical emergency.

While filming a TV show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, Sharon fell ill. She passed out on set but the condition wasn’t life-threatening.

“A rep for the Ventura County Fire Department said EMS workers responded to a ‘medical call’ at Tavern around 6:30 PM Friday and transported one patient to Santa Paula Hospital. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed Sharon was the patient,” reported TMZ.

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror captured the moment

In an exclusive clip from Entertainment Tonight, viewers can see the moment that Sharon passed out filming Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror.

Jack opens the clip by saying that he “enjoys bringing his friends and family to the scariest places” he can find.

He and his mother visited a stately inn with a “dark history of death.”

The paranormal TV series sees Sharon pass out while sitting in a chair.

Jack notices his mother is unconscious and says: “Mom? Mom?”

He continues: “Hey, hey, hey, lights on, now, now, we need an ambulance now.”

Sharon’s son adds that he’s “trying to keep her airway open,” and asks his mother to “breathe” repeatedly.

Sharon Osbourne today

After spending time in the hospital, Sharon took to Instagram to update her fans on her condition on December 20.

Sharing a snap of her dog sitting in front of a Christmas tree, Sharon wrote: “Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the (love heart emoji).”

A video report from Billboard sees Sharon describe the moment as “the weirdest thing,” speaking on The Talk.

She said: “They took me to one hospital, they took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days and nobody knows why.”