Spice on Love and Hip Hop‘s net worth has amassed millions. However, the LAHH: Atlanta star hasn’t always had it this way, and suffered a near-death experience that saw her get rushed to hospital. What happened to Spice?

The reality show sees up-and-coming musicians strive for stardom in the rap game while trying to survive relationship and family struggles. One of the cast members is Spice, who recently was hospitalized after getting an infection. Reality Titbit has all the details on the moment she came close to death, and what happened to her.

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

What happened to Spice on Love and Hip Hop?

Spice was hospitalized in October 2022. She explained on Instagram that she suffered a hernia which sparked a sepsis infection. It spread into her organs. The star wrote:

Thank you Jesus for saving my life. I suffered a damage hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis, as a result I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery.

During the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta premiere for the new season, Spice said: “On October 31, 2022, I died and God literally gave me a second chance…” The last thing she remembers is everyone asking how she’s still alive.

She was “fighting for her life” while her “lungs were collapsing.” Three months after her nearly-fatal experience with sepsis in the hospital, Spice was back to good health and spent time with her children during her recovery.

Inside Spice’s net worth

Spice is worth $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The Jamaican dancehall recording artist, singer, and songwriter rose to widespread fame during the 2000s with a number of notable and memorable hits, like Romping Shop.

Her success continued over the next few decades, and in 2020 she was dubbed the Queen of Dancehall. She made a mixtape, Captured, which topped the Reggae charts. In 2021, she finally released her debut studio album, 10.

This album earned her a nomination for a Grammy Award! Originally, she planned to become a chartered accountant. But music was her passion, and she attended the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Jamaica.

It wasn’t long until Spice began to DJ And perform at local shows, including performing at the dancehall festival, Sting, in 2000, and going on to collaborate with Baby Cham, a known Jamaican dancehall artist. The rest is history!

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

LAHH star thriving after health scare

Following the health scare in November, Spice returned to social media, and on 14 March 2023, she posted pictures on her Twitter and Instagram depicting pregnancy, which quickly went viral in the next few hours.

Rumors had circulated online for days regarding whether she was pregnant until the release of her single God A Bless Me on March 17, in which she celebrated her “rebirth” after her hiatus.

Spice took to Instagram Live later that day and broke down the full story of her ordeal to thousands of viewers in which she spoke on her dramatic weight loss, four surgeries, and having to relearn how to talk, walk and sing.

She is now busy living up to her millions and is often seen partying, dancing, and releasing new music. Spice attended

The Bet Awards in 2023, where she performed with musician Busta Rhymes.

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA ON VH1 TUESDAYS AT 8 PM