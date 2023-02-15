As new Chrisley Knows Best episodes air in 2023, many viewers want to know what happened to the Chrisleys’ new house.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently in prison, serving their combined 19-year jail sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. However, season 10 episodes of their show are airing in February on USA Network.

While the Chrisley parents are spending time behind bars, their children Savannah and Chase are embarking on real estate ventures of their own.

Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye Chrisley, who is a fan favorite on the show, is currently battling cancer. For many fans, one of the highlights of season 10 are the episodes where she’s playing cow patty bingo with her family.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Chrisley Knows Best season 10

When Chrisley Knows Best season 10 dropped on USA Network in February 2023, some fans of the show were left confused.

Due to Todd and Julie Chrisley currently spending time behind bars, many people weren’t sure how the show was stil on-air despite cancelation rumors around the time of their sentencing.

It’s all down to the magic of television. Chrisley Knows Best season 10 episodes were filmed prior to Todd and Julie‘s sentencing. So, although a full season won’t air in 2023, fans will still get the episodes which had already been recorded by the family.

Todd starts renovating a new house

Chrisley Knows Best season 10 episode 1 sees Todd and Julie moving into a new home.

Todd sets out to renovate on the property, however, Julie is non-plussed: she thought their new home would be a turn-key property.

Chase chimes in that Julie is going to be disappointed over the building site that their home had become.

According to Deadline, these season 10 episodes showing the home renovation were filmed before the couple’s trial began in 2022.

At this time, the Chrisleys had homes in Nashville and Brentwood, Tenessee, Realtor reports.

What happened to the Chrisleys’ new house?

Although Chrisley Knows Best fans are seeing Todd and Julie in the midst of their home renovation project in season 10, their current life is quite different from what appears in the 2023 episodes.

In November 2022, People Magazine reported that Todd and Julie would likely have to give up their homes: “Amid their $36 million fraud case, Todd and Julie Chrisley are also facing the likelihood of losing their Tennessee homes.”

The New York Post echoes the same message, reporting the couple will “likely have to give up their two Nashville, Tennessee, mansions worth roughly $9 million in order to fulfil their obligation.”

Fox 5 wrote: “The Chrisleys reportedly own two homes in the Nashville area. One is an estimated $2.9 million, 5,229 square-foot mansion in Nashville. The other is an estimated $5.9 million, 13,279 square-foot home in Brentwood, a Nashville suburb.”

The Daily Mail confirmed the Chrisleys bought their first Nashville home in 2016 and the second in 2019.

At the moment, neither of the couple’s homes are listed as being on the market per their Zillow pages.

