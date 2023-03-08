Theo Campbell is one of the legends joining The Challenge World Championships, alongside his ex Kaz, and since his last appearance on the show, he gained a life-changing eye injury, but what happened to the star?

The Challenge World Championship is now streaming on Paramount Plus which brings all your favorite competitors from previous MTV seasons in one game, to become the ultimate champ.

We take a look into Theo’s history on The Challenge and what happened to his eye causing him to lose his sight.

Theo’s The Challenge journey

Theo was a finalist in The Challenge War of the Worlds and also competed in War of the Worlds 2.

He says he’s considered a legend as he did quite well in the first season and nearly won, only just losing out on a Maths question right at the end.

The ex-Love Island star also said he would’ve continued to do series 35 and potentially 36, however, got an eye injury which potentially stopped that.

What happened to Theo Campbell’s eye?

Theo Campbell lost sight in one of his eyes after a champagne cork shot directly into his eye in 2019, whilst on holiday in Ibiza.

In an Instagram post at the time he wrote: “Two eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half.”

“Who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me? But I still have one eye left, looking at the bright side of things.”

Theo’s ex-Kaz is also competing in The Challenge

Another challenge Theo has to face is his ex-girlfriend Kaz Crossley also being in the game.

The pair were both contestants on Love Island but appeared on different series. They met in the outside world and were together for over a year, including at the time of Theo’s eye incident.

They have both confronted each other on Ex On The Beach, so it’s not the first time they’ll be seeing each other since the split.

