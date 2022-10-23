What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?











Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?

On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her.

The two have been in a relationship for a long time and finally seeing them together had several fans happy.

Chase Chrisley’s net worth explored

As per Per Otakukart, Chase has an estimated net worth of $2 million. A major portion of his net worth comes from hit USA Network reality shows.

However, he has made several other investments over the years which has helped him scale his finance.

Apart from appearing on his own reality show, Chase has also made appearances in other productions such as the Steve Harvey show, WWE Raw, and more.

At the same time, he has a massive social media following and through paid collaborations and sponsorships his net worth has been boosted over the years.

A look at their relationship

Chase and Emmy’s relationship started surfacing online back in 2020. The pair had even shared a number of photos together and people were sure that they would eventually get married.

However, things did not work out for the couple in 2021 as they decided to call it quits. At that time, Emmy decided to break her silence about the split while talking to Life and Style Magazine.

Opening up to them, she said: “I think that it just came down to we kind of looked at like what we wanted in life, and right now, it’s not matching up.”

Fans were left heartbroken when they found out that Chase and Emmy are no longer together. Nonetheless, things turned around for the couple in 2022 as they decided to get back together. They got engaged on October 21.

A look at the proposal

For the dreamy proposal, Chase rented out an entire stadium and decorated the filed with a big heart that was shaped using rose petals.

He then brought Emmy to the location and the pictures make it clear that she was left speechless. He then went on his knees and asked her to marry him with a stunning ring.

He even shared the moment online with a caption that read: “I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God. You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!”

As of now, the couple has not shared any other details about their marriage.

