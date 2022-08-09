











Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has returned to our screens with its 11th season, with the first episode airing on VH1 on August 8th at 8pm ET.

Fans are tuning in for drama, relationship problems, and more behind the scenes insights into the hip hop industry in Atlanta.

This season, all eyes are on Erica Mena following her split from Safaree Samuels. What do we know about Mena so far? Let’s take a look at her net worth, children, and social media presence…

What is Erica Mena’s net worth?

Mena’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. In addition to starring on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Mena has a large social media following, and boasts 5.9 million followers on Instagram.

Mena also runs an OnlyFans page, where she charges $25.99 a month for people to subscribe to her page. Her biography reads: “Be a fly on my wall. Subscribe to get personalized content between you and I.”

How many children does Erica Mena have?

Mena has two children, whom she shared with ex-husband Safaree Samuels. Their first child, Safire Majesty, was born in 2020, whilst their second child, Legend, was born in 2021.

The reality television star and influencer shares updates about her life and motherhood on her Instagram, as well as sharing pictures of her with her children.

In January 2021 she posted an adorable picture with Legend, which she captioned: “Almost 5 months postpartum! Sending all my Mommy’s ESPECIALLY the new ones sooooooo much LOVE!”

A month ago, in July, Mena shared a snapshot of her with her two children at the beach and stated: “My purpose is very different now.”

Mena takes leading role in The Stepmother

Earlier this year, Mena starred in Tubi Original Movie The Stepmother. The movie tells the story of a recently widowed single father who moves to a new town and meets a mysterious woman who threatens his relationship with his son and their safety.

Mena plays the role of Zoey, and acts alongside Marques Houston and Chrissy Stokes.

In June, The Stepmother reached number one on Tubi, and Mena took to Instagram to share her excitement with fans. She said:

“I have no words. I’m so grateful. On this very day a year ago I was literally in the hospital trying hard to keep my baby boy from delivering early. And here I am a year later with a lead role in a MOVIE that’s number One on Tubi. Thank you to ALL of you who are watching and streaming. I can’t believe this.”