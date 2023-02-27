Stunna Girl is one of the baddies starring in Zeus Network’s Baddies West, and many fans are wondering what her age is since she rose to fame a few years ago, so we look into how old she is, and her birthday.

The star has definitely made her entrance into Baddies West, having altercations with Tommie Lee, and now most recently with Biggie.

We take a closer look at Stunna Girl, her age, and her star sign.

Who is Stunna Girl?

Stunna Girl is one of the stars of Zeus Network‘s Baddies West and is also a rapper. Although she goes by the name Stunna Girl on the show and whilst rapping, her real name is Suzanne Sade Brown.

One of her most popular songs, Runway went viral in 2019 on Tiktok, prompting the Runway challenge which users would use for a makeover transformation.

Stunna Girl can be found on Instagram @stunnagirl. At the time of writing, she has 464k followers.

What is Stunna Girl’s age?

Stunna girl is 24 years old. This makes her the second youngest on Baddies West, as Chrisean Rock is the youngest at 22.

As per Famous Birthdays, Stunna Girl was born on July 2, 1998, in Sacramento, California.

This makes her star sign a Cancer. Allure reports that Cancer’s are “highly sensitive to their environments, as well as extremely self-protective.” This could explain all the drama Stunna Girl seems to get herself in on the show!

Baddies West fans share their opinions on the star

Baddies West fans have taken to Twitter to express how much they ‘love’ the rapper on the show.

Although, some think the Baddies West star needs to calm it down a little.

One tweeted: “Stunna girl needs to stop running her mouth and getting herself stunned.”

