Baddies West is only just getting started, and new Baddie who goes by Stunna Girl has already provided us with all the drama, but what is her real name?

Some fans may have recognized rapper Stunna Girl before Baddies West. The star is most known for the song Runway which went viral on TikTok in 2019.

We look closer at the Baddies West star’s real name, zodiac sign, and where she’s from.

What is Stunna Girl’s real name?

Stunna Girl’s real name is Suzanne Sade Brown.

However, she has gone by the stage name Stunna Girl ever since she started her career, and the name is used on her Spotify, Instagram, and in Baddies West.

Speaking to Office about her name, Stunna Girl said: “Well, I was named after the singer Sade. I always looked up to her. I thought she was so cool.”

Stunna Girl’s Zodiac sign

As per Famous Birthdays, Stunna Girl was born on July 2 1998, which means her zodiac sign is Cancer.

British Vogue states that Cancer’s are highly sensitive and will usually act on their initial, gut feeling about a situation.

They publication also writes that a Cancer’s mood is known to fluctuate pretty quickly, and they’re also more sensitive to criticism and rejection.

Baddies West fans have taken to Twitter to express how it all makes sense to them now they know Stunna Girl’s zodiac sign.

One tweeted: “Stunna girl being a Cancer makes so much sense. We will fight anybody, anytime, anywhere if need to be. #BaddiesWest.”

Where is the Baddies West star from?

Stunna Girl hails from Sacramento California.

Speaking to DJ Smallz Eyes in 2018 Stunna Girl said she was from Oak Park ‘to be exact.’

She then spoke about her upbringing in the town: “Growing up in Sacramento there’s a lot of haters and jealousy,” she explained.

Later on in the interview, the star opened up about her upbringing saying it was “rough,” the roughest part being when her mom went to prison for two years.

The star said it put her in a “different position in life” when she was just 12 years old.

