The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch is currently airing season 4, but for newbies unfamiliar with the show, here’s what you need to know about it.

From films to documentaries, investigations into paranormal activity have always been a popular TV genre. Enter the History Channel, which has now dedicated an entire series to eerie unexplained happenings.

The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch premiered at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Taking advantage of the world staying indoors during the lockdown, the show whisked viewers outdoors to the site of Skinwalker Ranch, also known as Sherman Ranch, in Utah.

Three years later, the show has retained its viewership with its jaw-dropping findings but if you’ve only just stumbled upon it, read on to find out more about its theories.

Credit History youtube channel

What is The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch?

The question of what The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch is two-fold. If it’s regarding the TV show, it is a reality series that follows businessman Bandon Fugal and aerospace engineer Travis S Taylor as they investigate the alleged paranormal activity and UFO sightings at the titular location in Ballard, Utah.

Each episode sees Skinwalker Ranch cast member Travis S Taylor conduct experiments to monitor the purported anomalies. Technology such as drones and ground-penetrating radars have been featured to inspect the site.

As for the actual secret of Sherman Ranch, there is no definitive answer, but several theories to explain its unusual history have been proposed.

For about two centuries, tales of UFO activity, cattle mutilations, sightings of demonic red-eyed animals, and vanishings have been passed down. The strange occurrences were even the focus of a $22 million program conducted in the Pentagon called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.

It was launched in 2007 at the request of then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, with help from ranch owner and businessman, Robert Bigelow.

The program ended in 2012 and despite it being an unclassified investigation, only reached broader public attention in 2017 through major media outlets.

Credit History youtube channel

Skinwalker Ranch theories explained

A Native American curse

The name of the ranch is inspired by the shapeshifting skin-walkers in Native American Navajo lore. Skinwalkers are believed to have been witches with the ability to disguise themselves as animals.

They are also said to mimic sounds to lure in their defenseless victims, such as the voice of a loved one. The theory alleges skinwalkers are a curse after the Indigenous Ute tribe mistreated the Navajo centuries ago.

An interdimensional portal

Theories of an interdimensional portal have been proposed following alleged GPS anomalies since season 1. One rumor on Reddit suggests that if neighboring tall buildings are not causing the interference, a portal could be a theoretical explanation.

That being said, many viewers are demanding scientific evidence as a portal would likely have more effect on the surroundings other than just unusual GPS signals.