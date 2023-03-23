Savannah Chrisley has been linked to several famous faces over the years, including an athlete, so what NBA player did she date?

Savannah Chrisley has opened up a fair share when it comes to dating on Chrisley Knows Best. Fans watched her experience on-off relationships and even an engagement on the USA Network show, and as a reality star, it’s unsurprising she’s been linked to a few celebrities.

Reality Titbit takes a look into her dating history and whether she’s currently single.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Savannah, 25, previously dated Luke Kennard, 26, in 2017. Luke currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies but was part of Duke University’s Blue Devils when he was linked to Savannah.

They began seeing each other after a chance meeting during their separate family dinners. Luke did not want to bother the Chrisleys by approaching her, so he DM’d Savannah on Instagram instead, calling her “beautiful”.

The NBA player was the reality star’s second public relationship, despite it only lasting four months. Things fizzled out when he was drafted into the NBA in June 2017.

At the time, Todd Chrisley gave his approval of the young couple, calling Luke a “good, decent, honest, and honorable young man.” While athletes have a poor reputation when it comes to their love lives, Todd was confident that he “wasn’t going to step outside of his faith.”

When Savannah moved on to her next boyfriend, she hinted that Luke was the reason for the split.

“I couldn’t ask it to be any better,” she gushed about her new partner. “When I’m gone, I don’t have any worries about what he’s doing, who he’s with, and that’s a good thing.”

Todd also added: “The ex is a young guy, NBA, made a lot of money, and he’s doing exactly what NBA players do. It’s absolutely no excuse.”

Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley’s dating history

Blaire Hanks

Before Luke, Savannah dated country singer Blaire Hanks for two years. He was the first boyfriend to appear on Chrisley Knows Best. They split in 2017 on good terms; Savannah suggested that it was the public attention that fueled their breakup.

“It was hard to keep the relationship just to ourselves,” she revealed. “Maybe that’s why we are at the point that we’re at now. Sometimes you can just go through so much in a relationship that it wears on you. It wasn’t his fault, it wasn’t my fault. There was fault on both sides.”

Colton Underwood

If you’re a The Bachelor fan, you’ve definitely heard of Colton Underwood. They had a casual relationship for short time in 2017 after a serious romance with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

The reality stars secretly attended the Country Music Awards as Colton didn’t want to be photographed together.

Nic Kerdiles

Kerdiles, a hockey player, has been Chrisley’s most serious relationship to date. The pair went public in January 2018 after Savannah made the first move on Instagram. They became engaged in April 2019, but called it off the following June and continued dating.

Two months later, Nic and Savannah officially split.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Does Savannah have a boyfriend?

With her previous relationships being so public, Savannah is keeping her current partner a mystery. She confirmed the romance in March 2023 on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s Off The Vine podcast, saying: “Right now, I’m like, ‘Ok, I kinda wanna keep it in a safe place until you know for sure what is this gonna turn into.'”