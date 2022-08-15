











Zeus Network dropped a brand new original series in 2022 called Baddies South. Fans of the show want to know more about the Baddies South air time as well as when new episodes are coming out. The show is the second Bad Girls Club spin-off series and features familiar cast members including Baddies’ own executive producer Natalie Nunn.

The show sees the cast members on the road and they travel all over the south of the USA. The Baddies South destinations include Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, New Orleans and Houston. Speaking in the show’s trailer, Natalie Nunn says: “We finna come, turn it up and shut the city down”. Judging by the Zeus show’s trailer, there’s a whole lot of drama to be expected from Baddies South. And by the looks of Twitter, fans can’t wait for new episodes to come out each week.

Baddies South comes after the success of Bad Girls Club spin-off show, Baddies ATL, was released in 2021.

Bad Girls Club first launched on Oxygen back in 2006 and ran until 2017.

After this, Baddies ATL ran from February to March 2021.

Now, Baddies South is here in 2022 and the show kicked off on June 12th.

Baddies South air time

Spin-off series Baddies South airs on The Zeus Network Sundays at 8 pm ET.

Episode 10, Girls Gone Wild, aired on Sunday, August 14th and saw the ladies in New Orleans.

The Baddies South cast members include Rollie, Slim, Chrisean Rock, Jela, Scotty, Anne Moore, Persuasian, Natalie Nunn and Bri.

When does a new episode of Baddies South come out?

Fans of Baddies South can watch the show on Zeus Network which is a subscription service.

The network writes in its Twitter bio that you can subscribe for $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually.

Episodes can be watched on-demand via the Zeus Network website.

At the time of writing, 10 Baddies South episodes have been released and new episodes come out each Sunday.

