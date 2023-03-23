Pawn Stars fans want to know more about Richard Benjamin Harrison’s cause of death in 2023.

Richard, his son, grandson, and Chumlee were all original cast members of the History show Pawn Stars.

Throwing it back to 2009 and the Harrisons and Chumlee were first starting out in reality TV.

Rick, Corey Harrison, and Chumlee still appear on Pawn Stars in 2023 as season 21 airs.

However, fans have noticed the absence of Richard AKA The Old Man.

Meet Pawns Stars’ Richard

Pawn Stars began in 2009 on the History channel and the original cast members were Richard Benjamin Harrison, his son Rick Harrison, grandson Corey Harrison, and Austin ‘Chumlee’ Russell.

Richard was known as The Old Man and The Appraiser on Pawn Stars.

He was a businessman as well as a reality TV star who worked at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop.

Richard also spent time in the Navy before moving into real estate and then later moving to Las Vegas.

He sadly passed away at 77

On June 25, 2018, Richard Benjamin Harrison sadly passed away.

He was born in 1941 and died at 77 years old.

At the time of Richard’s passing, he was survived by his wife of 58 years, JoAnne, three sons, 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Richard and JoAnne married when he was 17 years old.

During Richard’s life, he had two days named after him.

In March 2010, he was given a key to the City of Las Vegas and in 2012 July 17 was declared ‘Pawn Stars/Gold & Silver Pawn Day’.

He was awarded a key to the City of Lexington on May 29, 2012. It was made ‘Richard Harrison’s Day’.

Richard Benjamin Harrison’s cause of death

Pawn Stars’ patriarch Richard Benjamin Harrison’s died after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

His son, Rick, wrote on Instagram that he was “surrounded by those he loved” at the time of his death.

In 2021, Rick took to the ‘gram on Father’s Day and captioned a photo of his dad, stating that he thinks about him “every day.”

