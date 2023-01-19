The Climb is one of the latest new shows to hit HBO Max but when do new episodes of the show come out?

The new series will see amateur climbers attempting some of the hardest ascents in the world, featuring Jason Momoa, Chris Sharma, and champion climber Meagan Martin.

The HBO Max show premiered on January 12 and fans are already loving it. We’ve listed The Climb episode release dates, so you don’t miss a second of the action.

What is The Climb?

The Climb is a new show featuring Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. The star has a passion for rock climbing and co-created the production with legendary rock climber Chris Sharma.

In the show, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing some of the most intimidating ascents in the world to be crowned the world’s best amateur climber.

The trailer for the show hears the pair explain that they “decided to start a competition to inspire the next generation of climbers.”

As well as a $100,000 cash prize, the winner will also win a sponsorship with prAna.

When do new episodes of The Climb come out?

New episodes of The Climb come out on Thursdays. The first and second batches will see three episodes released on the streaming service, whereas the third batch will have two episodes.

As per Hidden Remote, below is the episode guide for the show:

Episode 1 – Thursday, Jan. 12

Episode 2 – Jan 12

Episode 3 – Jan. 12

Episode 4 – Jan. 19

Episode 5 – Jan. 19

Episode 6 – Jan. 19

Episode 7 – Jan. 26

Episode 8 – Jan. 26

Fans are loving the new series

HBO Max viewers are loving the new series (and Jason), so of course, they’ve taken to Twitter to express this.

One viewer tweeted: “Started ‘The Climb’ because who wouldn’t want to watch Jason Momoa half naked doing insane climbs and adventures.”

