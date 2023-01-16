The Baddies are back and this time they’re in the West. Natalie Nunn, Rollie, and co are returning for another season of The Zeus Network show. So, let’s take a look at when Baddies West is set to premiere.

Since the Zeus Network show launched in ATL in 2021, fans have been hooked on the series and it’s now been renewed for two more series.

Viewers can expect even more drama from the third Baddies show and according to Natalie, this season all the ladies are going to “get to the bag.”

Baddies West is announced

The super-trailer for Baddies West dropped on January 15 and, judging by the 3-minute 53-second preview, there’s a lot going on in the upcoming show.

Natalie has promised that the West season of Baddies is set to be “epic.”

The Baddies will be heading to LA, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, and Oakland during the show.

When does Baddies West premiere?

From drama brewing between Natalie and Chrisean to relationship breakdowns and fights between the other girls, there’s a lot to take in from the Baddies West preview.

For any fans wondering when they can begin watching the series, Baddies West kicks off on Sunday, January 22.

Episodes will be available to watch on catch-up via the Zeus Network website.

Baddies West cast welcomes Razor and more newbies

The Baddies West super trailer shows that many original cast members are returning for the 2023 show.

Natalie Nunn, Chrisean Rock, Gia “Rollie” Mayham, and Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan are all returning.

The ladies are joined by newcomers as they head to the West including Razor, Biggie, Suzanne “Stunna Girl” Brown, Dj “Sky High Baby,” Tommie Lee, Loren “Lo” Jordan, and Catya “Cat” Washington.

Baddies South stars such as Anne Moore, Jela, and Slim won’t be appearing on Baddies West.

Newcomer Razor has 139k Instagram followers and can be found at @iamrazorbehavior.

