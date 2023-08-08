The Challenge USA season 2 airs this August so when is the release date and who will be battling it out? Here’s what we know about the cast.

The Challenge USA is returning with season 2 for “the fiercest competition” yet before summer concludes, so here’s everything we know about the release date and who to expect.

Credit MTV’s The Challenge youtube channel

Season 2 of The Challenge USA will air on Thursday, August 10, 2023 on CBS from 10pm-11pm ET/PT. For the first three weeks, the show will broadcast twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays at 10-11pm and 9-10pm, respectively.

Beginning August 31, the show will air only on Thursdays in the same slot.

You can also stream it live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount Plus.

The second series will see a batch of CBS’ biggest stars take on The Challenge’s most memorable veterans to win the ultimate prize of $500K and bragging rights.

“America’s best will be pushed to their breaking point,” the trailer teases – and that’s not just physically. The stars will be playing a game of strategy as they will be randomly teamed up, meaning ally relationships could make or break their success.

The Challenge USA season 2 cast is loaded with CBS reality titans

The class of 2023 totals 24 competitors: 18 CBS veterans from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race, and six stars from MTV‘s The Challenge.

With three out of four shows being reality competitions with a survival element, we expect Big Brother cast members to have a disadvantage though some have competed on The Challenge before.

The stacked line-up includes a few faces who are no strangers to the winning title, including Survivor 38 champ Chris Underwood and Survivor 32’s Michele Fitzgerald.

Here is the complete list of competitors:

The Challenge

Survivor

Big Brother

The Amazing Race