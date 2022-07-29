











The Chrisley Knows Best clan let fans sneak a peek into their family lives on The USA Network each Thursday. But in real-time, Julie and Todd Chrisley face jail time and are currently on house arrest ahead of their sentencing.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, Insider reports. The married couple was found guilty of federal charges, including bank fraud and tax evasion, as per Associated Press.

The guilty verdict was delivered on June 7, 2022. In August 2019, Todd and Julie Chrisley were federally indicted on 12 counts including wire fraud. The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges but were indicted again in February 2022.

Fans are now curious about exactly when Julie and Todd’s sentencing takes place and how much jail time they are facing. Reality Titbit can reveal all the details of their upcoming court date.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Todd and Julie Chrisley legal drama

After weeks of testimony from prosecutors and witnesses, the jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty. Associated Press reports that Todd and Julie were found guilty of:

Conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, according to the office of US attorney Ryan Buchanan in Atlanta. They were also found guilty of conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion, and Julie Chrisley was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Todd Chrisley’s attorney, Bruce Morris, said he was “disappointed” by the verdict and expects to appeal. Since the guilty verdict, no updates from the court have been provided to the public.

When is the Chrisleys’ sentencing?

Todd and Julie Chrisley will be sentenced during a court appearance on October 6th, 2022. They were released on bond and are currently on house arrest in their Tennessee home while they await the sentencing date.

The couple also have a deadline to file for retrial. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly say they hired additional lawyers after being represented by Bruce Howard Morris, Christopher S. Anulewicz, and Stephen Michael Friedberg.

After their trial hearing earlier this month, the reality stars’ request for Zachary C Lawson and Joseph Alexander Little to join their legal team was approved on Wednesday, June 22nd. Julie and Todd now have plans to file for a retrial.

The married pair had until July 21st to get the paperwork in for a retrial. In June 2022, Todd and Julie requested to delay the process because they needed more time to prepare their argument with transcripts from court hearings.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

How long could the Chrisleys be in jail?

Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years in prison. After being indicted in 2019 after denying the claims, they were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy on June 7th.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that “the entire family is devastated about the verdict” as they “[weren’t] sure what this means for the future of Chrisley Knows Best” and other projects.

Todd broke his silence about the verdict during an episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast that same month:

We wanted to let everyone know it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now. We hold steadfast in our faith and trust God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — that’s what we’re holding out for.

The couple needs to submit “any other info for the court to consider” in connection with their sentencing by September 29th, while the deadline for the duo to disclose “the identity of any witness(es)” is three days before their sentencing.

