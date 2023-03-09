As Farmer Wants a Wife kicks off on FOX in 2023, viewers want to know where the farmers on the show are from.

Four men who work the land are on a hunt for true love. Their exciting journeys began on March 8.

Ladies from all over the USA were matched with the farmers after seeing their profiles online. The ladies previewed the farmers but they get to meet them in real life on the show and see if sparks fly.

The farmers get eight dates with the women but judging by episode 1, some of the ladies aren’t happy about being one of eight women who are being courted at the same time.

Credit: Fox/Farmer Want A Wife

Farmer Wants a Wife’s Allen Foster

Farmer Allen Foster is 32 years old, reports FOX.

He’s from Williamsport, Tennesee.

Allen said going into the show that it “felt a little wrong” to be dating eight ladies at once.

But he added that he was “excited.”

Allen is looking for a partner who likes him for who he is. Find him on Instagram at @allwfost.

Where is Farmer Hunter from?

Farmer Hunter Grayson hails from Watkinsville, Georgia.

He’s 31 years old and said he was “nervous” during FOX‘s Farmer Wants a Wife episode 1.

Hunter can be found on Instagram at @huntergraysonmusic.

Meet Farmer Wants a Wife’s Ryan Black

Speaking on Farmer Wants a Wife, Ryan Black said that his horses are “everything” to him.

He hails from Shelby, North Carolina.

Farmer Ryan is 32 years old and can be found on Instagram at @rblack24.

Reality TV star Ryan wants to find a “go-getter” and a woman who is “comfortable in her own skin.”

Landon Heaton is a farmer looking for a wife

Farmer Landon Heaton is a cattle rancher.

He said on Farmer Wants a Wife that he wants to find “that person” who is his “life.”

Landon is 35 years old and hails from Alva, Oklahoma.

The dating show star is on Instagram at @h_bar_ranch.

