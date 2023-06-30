HBO Max viewers may be wondering about how things ended up for four cast members on Swiping America in 2023. So, let’s find out more about the Swiping America singletons, including where they are now. The original series saw four people looking for love, but they wanted to get out of New York to find it. After too many years of swiping left and right themselves, they handed the reins over and embarked on a unique dating journey across the USA.

The Swiping America cast found more than just love on the HBO show. The cast members said the experience was like “love college,” Reagan Baker added she has a “Ph.D. now.” The four of them also formed great friendships with one another. Speaking on PIX11 News, the cast members said that they ended up “having slumber parties every night.”

Credit: MAX YouTube channel

Swiping America: Where is Ashleigh Warren now?

Following Swiping America, Ashleigh Warren, 31, doesn’t appear to have gone public with any relationship.

However, speaking exclusively to The Queer Review, she explained that she developed a “beautiful friendship” with her cast members.

She denied that she’s now a “dating expert,” but took positives from many other aspects of taking part in the “incredible opportunity.”

Ashleigh writes on Instagram that her co-stars are “forever her icons.”

Kesun Lee

Although there’s no word on whether Kesun Lee, 36, ended up in a relationship off the back of the HBO show, there was so much more to be gained from the experience than romantic love.

Primetimer reports that Kesun now lives in Charleston, South Carolina, after being inspired to move from New York during her travels on the show.

By the looks of Kesun’s Instagram page, she’s working out, being “happy” and enjoying her friendships with the other three Swiping America cast members in 2023.

Where is Krishnanand Kelkar now?

Of all the dates the Swiping America cast went on, Kris Kelkar’s date with Justin Speller appears to have gone the best.

Kris was 29 years old during filming and he and Justin clearly had a connection.

Justin took to Instagram to reflect on the HBO show experience and wrote:

“I met a guy on a dating app. His bestfriends and I traveled together and filmed it for HBO MAX. Hell I liked him so much I celebrated my 30th birthday with him and may have taught him how to cartwheel.”

Kris hasn’t confirmed any romance but it appears that he and Justin have stayed in touch since the show.

Swiping America’s Reagan Baker

Taking to Instagram in June 2023, Reagan, 38, promoted the show and wrote: “…Watch our friendships grow and my dates get progressively more awkward…”

By the looks of her social media page, she’s not currently settled down with anyone. However, Primetimer reports that there’s no “deadline” on meeting someone for Reagan.

She described her co-stars as “perfect” in a post from June 29.

WATCH SWIPING AMERICA ON HBO MAX THURSDAYS AT 10 PM ET