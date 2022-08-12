











The Chrisley family rose to fame as reality TV stars on Chrisley Knows Best. The show first premiered on USA Network in 2014 and since then, the family has had their show renewed for 10 seasons. Chrisley kids Savannah and Chase also have their own spin-off show which is moving over to E! Entertainment in 2022.

Over the years viewers have seen the Chrisleys living what appears to be a very lavish lifestyle in their Atlanta home. However, in more recent years, the family moved house. Now, fans are wondering where the Chrisleys live in 2022 and why they moved. Let’s take a look at where the family is from and what kind of home they live in nowadays.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Kevin Carter Foundation

Where do the Chrisleys live in 2022?

Todd Chrisley was born in Atlanta but spent time as a child in South Carolina. His wife, Julie, was also raised in South Carolina, but the family ended up settling for some time in Atlanta.

During Chrisley Knows Best, fans saw the family spend some time living with Nanny Faye. This was due to them selling their home in Atlanta.

Fans of the show often commented on how often the Chrisleys appeared to be moving home, but they settled in a different state eventually.

When Chrisley Knows Best began in 2014, the family lived in a nine-bedroom home in Atlanta in season 1, per Realtor.

View Instagram Post

Why did they move from Atlanta?

The Chrisleys lived in more than one property in Atlanta over the years, residing in Buckhead and Roswell, per Realtor.

When it comes to the reason that they opted for an uprooting to another state, it came down to privacy.

Security was cited as a big reason for the family to relocate and they decided to move to Tennessee.

The Chrisleys don’t live together

When Chrisley Knows Best premiered, the family all lived together. In 2014, Chase was 18 years old, Savannah was 17 and Grayson was 8.

Nowadays, the older Chrisley kids have moved out. Savannah bought her own home in 2016 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Todd and Julie live in Brentwood, Nashville, Tennessee. Nanny Faye also reportedly lives close to the family.

Realtor reports that Todd and Julie’s home is a: “12,753-square-foot mansion… outfitted with high-end finishes”.

View Instagram Post

WATCH CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST ON USA NETWORK EVERY THURSDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK