











Savannah Chrisley and the rest of the Chrisley family are sharing their lives with viewers each Thursday evening in 2022. The USA network show, Chrisley Knows Best, airs the rest of its season 9 episodes from June 23rd. The family all used to live under the same roof but things are a little different now that the Chrisley kids are older. So, where does Savannah Chrisley live?

As well as appearing on the long-running show, Chrisley Knows Best, Savannah is also a cast member on Growing Up Chrisley alongside her brother, Chase. So, let’s find out more about where the Chrisleys are living and what Savannah’s estimated net worth is in 2022…

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

The Chrisleys moved from Atlanta

When viewers first met Todd Chrisley and his family on Chrisley Knows Best in 2014, the family lived in Atlanta, Georgia. Famous Birthdays writes that Todd was born in Georgia but spent most of his childhood in Westminster, South Carolina.

Todd and Julie raised their family in Atlanta, before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019. The Chrisleys reportedly moved to Nashville due to privacy issues.

As per Zillow, the Chrisley family home has 10 bathrooms, six bedrooms and sprawls over 13,00 square feet.

Where does Savannah Chrisley live?

Savannah Chrisley is 24 years old. She and her brother, Chase, 26, appear on Growing Up Chrisley.

Although the Chrisley kids still appear on Chrisley Knows Best, they don’t actually live at their parents’ home anymore.

The Sun reported that Chase and Savannah were living in a Hollywood Hills mansion in 2020, but nowadays, it seems that they’re residing near the rest of the family in Nashville.

Realtor.com writes that Growing Up Chrisley star Savannah owns a home in Franklin, Tennessee, adding that she “purchased the four-bedroom abode in 2016 for $681,000. The 3,300-square-foot residence features wood floors, built-ins, a fireplace, and an open kitchen and dining area”.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Savannah’s net worth explored

Given that Savannah bought a property at 19 years old, some may wonder how she accumulated wealth at a young age.

She’s spent many years of her life on TV shows and November 11th, 2020 saw Savannah launch her Sassy by Savannah beauty brand. Lip kits from the brand cost around $24.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Savannah has an estimated net worth of $500,000.

Distractify writes that the reality star’s net worth is $1M.

She has 2.6M followers @savannahchrisley.

View Instagram Post

