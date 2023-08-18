Spoilers: Alan Tenta walked away as Alone season 10 winner having dropped multiple pant sizes. The Alone 2023 winner is now sharing updates with fans on his weight loss following his success. He got vulnerable on the series, often talking fondly about how much he missed his wife and kids.

One of 10 survivalists competing in Alone season 10, Alan, a 52-year-old from British Columbia who teaches an outdoor education class, embarked on an adventure like never before. Just three people remained in the competition: Alan Tenta, Wyatt Black, and Mikey Helton. Alan spent seven weeks by himself in the wilderness, having to find food and water to survive.

Credit: Alone/History

Alan Tenta on Alone season 10

Alan is a 52-year-old star in Alone season 10. He was crowned the Alone winner of 2023 from Columbia Valley, BC, Canada, after spending over 70 days surviving in the wilderness.

He went from getting food to acquiring firewood. His store of food should last him until day 70, but he was worried he won’t pass the medical check, given his weight loss.

The fisherman hoped that winning Alone will inspire his students. He was determined to experience this adventure to the fullest and wanted to make it to the end. And he absolutely did!

2023 winner drops pant sizes

The winner of Alone season 10, Alan, lost a lot of weight during the show. He shared a picture after the finale episode which showed his pants worn to orientation camp hanging off him.

When it got to day 57, Alan was at his weakest. Bending over gave him a headrush, yet he wanted to push through a few more days. He revealed that he promised his wife he wouldn’t push too hard without food.

Unaware he’s the last survivalist standing, Alan panicked over weight loss, worried the med team would pull him. He felt nervous that he didn’t have any fat left – but he was the winner of Alone season 10!

Where Alan is now after Alone

Alan is now happily back with his wife following almost two months spent by himself. We watched him emotionally reunite with Lisa when she came out of the helicopter to surprise him.

The entire time, there was one food that was keeping Alan going, and it was Doritos. Many are asking if he ever got to eat those crisps but he’s kept pretty silent on the food side of things.

However, Alan did take to Instagram to thank his supporters and has been doing recaps on each episode. He appears to have gotten back to a healthier weight since filming the History Channel show.