The Baddies returned with a new show and a new mission. In the cast, Slim took over the “bad girls” list with her crazy antics and energy during her time in the series. However, not much is known about the star. Let’s find out more about who Slim from Baddiest South is.

Her name is Sashanna McLaurin, but she goes by Slim. The social media personality has been in show business for a few years, but her appearance on Bad Girls Club’s spin-off show Baddiest South rose her to fame.

“Taking the entire Dirty South by storm”, Slim was part of the gang of Baddies giving out their best and craziest version of themselves as they crash luxurious homes and host the hottest parties in town.

However, little is known about the star. So, how old is she, and where is she from? Keep reading to find out.

Who is Slim from Baddies South? Instagram and net worth explored

Her real name is Sashanna McLaurin. However, she goes by the nickname ‘Slim’.

As per her profession, the reality star has done a lot more than Baddies South. Slim’s lengthy curriculum includes being a model, dancer, entertainer, actress, TV personality, and influencer.

She also appeared in other Zeus TV shows, like the second season of the dating show competition, One More Chance.

Fans can find her on Instagram with the username @lorslay, where she has 244k followers. As reported by GOSSIP Next Door, Sashana has a whopping net worth of $400k in 2022.

What is Slim’s ethnicity?

Sashanna’s ethnicity is mixed. Her biological father is Black and her mother’s White.

Slim’s parents are divorced. She moved in with her mother and her siblings once her father left. Her mother is now married to another man, and Slim’s very close to him.

Slim confessed to having faced a lot of racism because of her mixed ethnicity, hating when people label her as a ‘White girl’.

“Mixed people go through racism too, and I don’t care what the f*** anybody says,” she said.

How old is Slim?

Sashanna was born on December 10, 1997. This makes her 25 years old in 2023.

Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

