Season 8 of Botched is landing on E! Entertainment on August 3, but where is the show filmed? Here’s everything we know about the famous location.

Dr Terry Dubrow and Dr Paul Nassif are back in the operating room for season 8 to transform the lives of their new clients. Whether the cause of their botched procedures is a traumatic accident or simply an addiction gone wrong, TV’s most famous surgeons have promised to leave their viewers “in stitches”.

The Botched doctors have been besties for over two decades, and worked side-by-side on the E! Entertainment show since 2014, so where is the series actually filmed?

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Where is Botched filmed?

Botched is primarily filmed at Dr Nassif’s clinic, Spalding Drive Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills. The exact address is 20 S Spalding Dr #301, Beverly Hills, CA 90212.

Footage from seasons 6 and 7 included external shots of the glass building, before diving into the iconic consultation office.

Older seasons, including series 3, were filmed in a different sand-colored building but the exact clinic is unknown.

Although the doctors spend about four days per week together filming for Botched, they do not work at the same clinic permanently.

Terry heads his own practice in Newport Beach, the same area as his famous $55 million home, Chateau Dubrow, as seen on The Real Housewives Of Orange County.

The clinic is Newport Heights Medical Centre on 1617 Westcliff Drive, Suite 207, Newport Beach, California.

Botched season 8 promises new patients and office

It looks like it’s time to wave goodbye to the Spalding Drive location as the season 8 press release teases “a fresh new office” for the doctor duo. Since they are both based in California, it is very likely it is near the old location. That being said, it’s possible that the consultation office simply had a makeover.

The series will bring more inspirational stories to the screen as the patients share their traumatic experiences. Here are five cases this season:

Botched season 8 premieres on E! Entertainment on August 3, 2023 at 10pm ET/PT