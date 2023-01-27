HBO Max’s The Climb rocked viewer’s screens with the epic finale, which featured climber Robyn Ragins.

The Climb just wrapped up its first series on HBO Max, which saw amateur climbers attempting some of the hardest ascents in the world. The show featured Jason Momoa, Chris Sharma, and champion climber Meagan Martin.

We take a closer look into HBO’s The Climb finalist Robyn Ragins and where she is now.

Robyn Ragins narrowly missed out on HBO Max’s The Climb top spot

For the finale, Robyn Ragins went against Dominique “Dom” Terrill Barry and the eventual winner of the show, Cat Runner.

All three had been performing incredibly well throughout the series, but in the end, it was Cat who went home with the $100,000 and a prAna sponsorship.

Although Robyn didn’t quite make it to the top spot, she gained many fans due to her positive attitude in the show who have taken to her social media to show their support.

One commented: “Omg loved your positive energy throughout the show.”

Another penned: “You were my favorite! Thank you for all that positive energy and that great smile! You rock!”

Where is Robyn Ragins now?

Robyn Ragins is part of the University of Utah climbing team, which she has been part of since 2018.

In a post shared to Facebook in September 2018, The University wrote: “Robyn Ragins (@robynragins ) is a strong new team member imported from Chicago! She’s already hit the ground running with a quick send of the scenic ‘Tacos Diablos’ 5.13!”

The University also took to its Twitter page to wish her luck in the final.

As per her Instagram, Robyn has also received sponsorship deals on the platform since featuring on the show, her latest being with car manufacturer Chevrolet.

The Climb finalist on Instagram

You can keep up with what Robyn is doing after the show over on Instagram @robynragins

At the time of writing, The Climb star has just over 5000 followers.

Throughout The Climb, Robyn has shown love for her fellow contestants. In one of her recent posts, she wrote:

“If you haven’t noticed I love all the other climbers with my whole heart, and being able to get to know each other and support each other was one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had!”

