Viewers were blown away by his rollercoaster weight loss journey in season 10, and now fans are wondering where Julian Valentine from My 600 Pound Life is now and how his weight loss journey is going.

In every season of My 600-lb Life, we become attached to a new group of contestants, as they battle against themselves in a bid to turn their lives around.

While some contestants make miraculous weight losses and shed hundreds of pounds, the reality is not always as positive for every contestant and fans are often reminded of the grave reality so many stars of the show face.

One of the most compelling narratives that the show has produced came from Julian Valentine, who lost an impressive amount of weight – only to regain it shortly after while on the show.

We’ve searched the intent to find out where Julian from My 600-lb Life is now and, according to some life updates online, it looks like he and his girlfriend are still committed to the weight loss journey.

Where is Julian from 600 Pound Life now?

It’s been around 18 months since Julian was last on our screens, and since he stepped out of the limelight, Julian has kept a pretty low profile online.

While his Instagram may be private, Julian does have a public Facebook account, which has allowed 600-lb fans to check up on how he’s doing – and it looks like he’s doing well!

For anyone who can remember what Julian looked like on the show, his impressive weight loss was clear in an updated profile picture that he posted back in January:

And while he’s clearly been shedding the pounds, it would appear that Julian is not yet ready to stop.

At the end of 2022, the weight loss star appealed to the public for people to join him in starting an early morning workout group, citing the need to keep himself accountable as his reason for asking.

Julian has moved on from ex-girlfriend Irma

Fans who were invested in Julian’s journey will remember that he was supported on the show by his then-girlfriend Irma, though it appears that he has now moved on.

Julian and Alejandra, who appears to be his new girlfriend, can be seen regularly tagging one another in posts and snapping selfies together, and in his appeal for new workout buddies, Julian appeared to give some pretty big details about their relationship away.

“I would go with my wife (to the gym) but we have our son now,” the reality star wrote, suggesting that things are rather serious between the pair.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for Julian since his weight loss journey aired though.

Early this year he took to Facebook to announce the sad passing of his father, as he asked his friends and fans with a “heavy heart” to donate funds to help his family cover the funeral costs.

READ MORE: Wess from My 600-lb Life looks unrecognizable after weight loss journey

Friends commemorate Julian on 600 Pound Life anniversary

While Julian may have moved on from the show and tends not to address it too often online, he did take a moment to reflect on his TV journey at the beginning of February.

“It’s crazy how a year goes by so fast,” Julian wrote alongside a photo of him posted by TLC during his time on the show.

It’s crazy how a year goes by so fast. Posted by Julian Marquise Valentine on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

And thankfully for Julian, it would appear that judging by the comments, he has a pretty supportive group of friends around him.

“Proud of you and your progress my guy keep pushing,” wrote one pal in the comments below, while a fan of the show added: “Watched this episode with my wife and was invested in your story and progress. Proud of you King.”

Let’s hope Julian keeps on making progress!

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK