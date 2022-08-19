











Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.

Chloe is Todd’s son, Kyle’s, daughter and in 2022, fans want to know more about where Kyle Chrisley is today. He and his sister, Lindsie used to appear on the show. Both Kyle and Lindsie are Todd’s children from his first marriage to Teresa Terry.

Who is Kyle Chrisley?

Kyle Chrisley is the second-oldest child of Todd Chrisley.

He is 31 years old, he is two years younger than his sister, Lindsie.

Kyle and Lindsie both appeared on Chrisley Knows Best alongside their father and half-siblings Chase, Savannah and Grayson.

Kyle appeared on the show during season 1 while Lindsie was on Chrisley Knows Best for a longer period.

Todd’s son battled with addiction

During Chrisley Knows Best, viewers were given a glimpse into Todd Chrisley and his family’s life. The family is extremely entertaining and often pulls hilarious pranks on one another, but they also have dealt with many hardships.

Kyle battled with addiction and also mental health issues in his life but he also welcomed a daughter into the world when he was around 21 years old.

Episodes of Chrisley Knows Best show Todd and Kyle reconnecting as well as the family taking care of Chloe while he sought help for addiction-related issues.

Where is Kyle Chrisley now?

It looks like Kyle Chrisley has really turned his life around in 2022.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly in 2021, Savannah and Chase said that their half-brother was “clean” and “sober” and was doing well.

Per Kyle’s Instagram page, he’s now married to Ashleigh Nelson. The couple appears to have a poodle and he also looks to have a better relationship with his dad these days.

In recent years, Kyle has shared posts of himself and Todd, as well as photos with his daughter, Chloe.

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

