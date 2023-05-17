Park Avenue Peerage blogger, formerly known as James Kurisunkal and now Morgan Olivia Rose, is the real-life Gossip Girl who ran a celebrity blog. Where is Morgan now as they star on Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl?

Hulu‘s new documentary, Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl, is set to share Morgan’s story as she recalls a time when they would write about the likes of Tinsley Mortimer, Olivia Palermo, and more, from her bedroom.

So, where is Morgan Olivia Rose now after her Park Avenue Peerage fame? She launched the blog in 2007 and became good friends with celebrities, but life has changed for the blogger since then.

Photo by NEIL RASMUS/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Where is Morgan Olivia Rose now?

Morgan now works at the finance firm Social Impact Capital, where she has worked for seven years. The former blogger also came out as trans and now feels “fully alive” and “truly” themselves. She wrote in May:

The cat is out of the bag! Or shall I say, I am finally free to be me. Years and years ago I lived in constant pain, turmoil and loathing – to the point that suicide was a daily desire because living in my skin as someone who was not ‘me’ – through years of transition I emerge as Morgan Olivia Rose. It was not a transformation per se, but a transition from being dead yet living… to now, fully alive and truly myself.

She is now an Illinois-born socialite who appears to sometimes visit celebrity hub Beverly Hills, California, sharing a picture of the area on her Instagram in 2019. Her job is based in the hustle and bustle of New York.

Life as a Park Avenue Peerage blogger

Morgan launched Park Avenue Peerage anonymously while living as James Kurisunkal. It won the blogger an internship at New York magazine and an interview in the New York Times. At the time, she was a Midwestern high-school student.

Looking back, she talks of her time as a blogger on Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl and said:

Now that I’m older, I see how two different people existed. One that was James, and one that was me. Just took some time, and some pain.

Tinsley looked back at the popular era of blogging, revealing: “It was fun until it just became not fun. It ended up putting me in a place where I was so low.” Morgan described the time of writing the blog as “very surreal.”

Morgan was close friends with Tinsley

Morgan met up with Tinsley at celebrity events to conduct interviews and attend parties. “There was no separation which means myself and this glamorous world was almost like this secret society that was very public,” she revealed.

The former blogger was just 18 years old at the time yet her blog became a massive hit among the craze. She juggled writing about celebrities alongside going to college in Illinois and was a sophomore considering a major in English.

Filing posts under the name 68thandpark, the then-James Kurisunkal revealed himself to a New York magazine reporter. Tinsley once brought him to a Sienna Miller screening as her main guest!

She invited Morgan to meet and show him a night on the town after they arrived in New York. They followed the party as it moved from the TriBeCa Grand to the SoHo Grand Hotel to the private club upstairs at Downtown Cipriani.

Photo by NEIL RASMUS/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

WATCH QUEENMAKER: THE MAKING OF AN IT GIRL ON HULU NOW