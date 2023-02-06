The Zeus Network viewers are asking where Razor from Baddies West is from in 2023.

The new show, which features Natalie Nunn, Chrisean Rock and more familiar faces, kicked off on January 23.

Baddies West brings new cast members to screens including Biggie, Stunna Girl and Razor. So, let’s find out more about Razor including where she’s from and what Razor Behaviour is.

The ladies head to Las Vegas during the season but there’s more drama than anyone could imagine as things get heated between Razor and Scotlynd ‘Scotty’ Ryan.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Meet Baddies West star Razor

Monique ‘Razor’ Samuels is one of the 11 cast members to appear on The Zeus Network’s Baddies West.

She’s 27 years old and is a salon owner.

Razor can be found on Instagram at @iamrazorbehaviour with 181k followers. She writes in her bio that runs not one, but two salons, adding that she’s in the “Beauty, cosmetic & personal care” sector.

Although she doesn’t appear to have shared her other half’s identity with the world, she often shares that she’s going on date nights or enjoying romantic occassions via her TikTok page.

Where is Razor from Baddies West from?

Baddies West star Razor hails from Chillum, Maryland.

Chillum has a population of around 36,000. Chillum, Prince George’s County, borders Washington DC.

Razor isn’t the only Baddies star to come from Maryland. Chrisean Rock and DJ Sky High Baby hail from Baltimore.

What is Razor Behaviour?

Cosmetologist Razor runs beauty salons.

Given that she hails from Marlyand, it makes sense that her beauty salons would be located in the “DMV area.”

Razor’s salon, Razor Behaviour, lists its address online as 6330 Marlboro Pike District Heights, MD 20747.

The 27-year-old’s business page on Facebook also shares another location at 2000 Spaulding ave, Suite B , Suitland, MD, United States, Maryland.

She offers all kinds of services from precision cuts, dynamic styling, waving techniques, weave installation and more.

WATCH BADDIES WEST SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ON THE ZEUS NETWORK

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK