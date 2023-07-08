OWN Network’s hit dating series Ready to Love is back in 2023 and the singletons are ready to get mingling in a brand new location. The OWN show has traveled to many different areas for filming, including host Nephew Tommy’s hometown. So, where is Ready to Love season 8 filmed?

Launching back in 2018, the first season of Ready to Love was taped in Atlanta, Georgia. Nephew Tommy now returns in a new city with a fresh season of the show in 2023. Singles are about to prove whether they really are ‘Ready to Love’ as Tommy kicks things off with his famous mansion mixer in episode 1.

Credit: OWN YouTube channel

Where is Ready to Love season 8 filmed?

Ready to Love season 8 was filmed in Dallas, Texas.

It’s the first time that the OWN Network show has been filmed in Dallas.

Eighteen singles in their thirties and forties are all taking part in the 2023 series and hail from the area.

Previous seasons of the show have been filmed in Atlanta, Houston, Washington DC, Potomac, Maryland, and Miami.

The cast is ready to find a long-lasting relationship. However, judging by the show’s trailer, there’s drama on the horizon right from the get-go in season 8.

Nephew Tommy is back

Of course, Ready to Love wouldn’t be the same without its one and only host, Nephew Tommy.

He has presented the show since season 1 and is back for Ready to Love Dallas in 2023.

Nephew Tommy is 56 years old and was born in Houston, Texas.

He’s been married to wife Jacqueline Miles since 2016.

With 445k followers, find Tommy on Instagram at @thenephewtommyexp.

What time does Ready To Love come on?

Ready to Love season 8 kicked off its first episode on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Each Friday, the show airs at 8/7c on the OWN Network.

The seasons are usually made up of 14 or 15 episodes with the couples’ journeys culminating in a revealing reunion.

Speaking during season 8, Tommy says to the singles: “I guarantee you, if you trust this process you will find the love that you say you want.”

WATCH READY TO LOVE ON OWN NETWORK FRIDAYS AT 8/7C