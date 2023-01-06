The Circle’s fifth season is currently airing on Netflix which featured the return of series 1 favorite Shubham aka Shubby. But where is his co-star Sammie Cimaerlli from The Circle season 1 now?

Sammie was a fan favorite when she entered the first series of the Netflix show, and although she didn’t manage to win the prize, she won the hearts of viewers.

We take a look to see what Sammie Cimarelli has been up to since The Circle.

Where is Sammie Cimarelli from The Circle now?

Since filming the Netflix show, Sammie has become a mother to a baby boy. She took to Instagram in January of last year to share the news that she was expecting with actor Spencer Moore II.

Spencer is best known for appearing in shows such as Five Points and All American.

The couple took to the ‘gram to announce the birth in April 2022. However, the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram and do not feature on each other’s pages.

As per her Instagram bio, Sammie has since completed her Masters in Applied Behavioural Analysis, after skipping a semester to film The Circle.

Sammie’s journey on The Circle

Many fans are binge-watching Netflix’s The Circle from the start whilst waiting for the rest of season 5 to drop. But if you’re an OG The Circle fan and watched it while it aired back in 2020, your memory might need refreshing.

The star entered the show as herself, but a single version. At the time of filming, she was in a relationship with Kenny Gamble.

The Masters graduate came in third place behind winner Joey Sasso and runner-up Shubham Goel. She gained the love of viewers with her authentic personality, and fellow players felt deeply connected to her when she opened up about her mother’s death.

The Circle veteran is now a real-life influencer

Sammie has an impressive 1 million followers on Instagram and also has a verified blue tick. The Sammie who entered The Circle battling to become an influencer each week would be proud!

She makes a great influencer too, posting many outfit pics along with cute family pics with her adorable son, it’s no wonder she has so many followers.

Aside from Instagram, she is also well-followed on TikTok where she boasts 969k followers, at the time of writing. She posts a range of content for her fans from TikTok dances to vlogs.

WATCH THE CIRCLE ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK