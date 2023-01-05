The New Year is bringing with it new shows to get stuck into. On January 4, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test kicked off its first episode and now, viewers want to know where it is filmed.

After the UK’s Channel 4 show SAS: Who Dares Wins has had huge success, the series has jumped across the pond and now 16 celebrities are being put through their paces in a 10-day military test.

Let’s take a look at the FOX show and find out more about where Special Forces is filmed.

Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

On Wednesdays at 8 pm ET, Special Forces is airing on FOX.

The show sees 16 famous faces including The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore, singer Montell Jordan, NBA star Dwight Howard, and actress Jamie Lynn Spears push themselves to partake in SAS-style training.

The recruits are testing their minds and bodies all in a bid to make it to the end of the 10-day test.

Where is Special Forces filmed?

As with the UK version of the show, Special Forces is filmed in Jordan.

More specifically, the FOX show is filmed in the Wadi Rum desert which is known as the Valley of the Moon.

The desert is located in the southern area of Jordan, near the Saudi Arabia border and the Red Sea.

The show’s narrator says in episode 1 that Special Forces have trained for desert warfare for decades in the Wadi Rum desert.

Who are the DS on the FOX show?

Just the same as the UK version of Special Forces, SAS: Who Dares Wins, the DS (directing staff) are former SAS operatives Rudy Reyes, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, and Remi Adeleke.

Chief instructor Rudy said that he is a reconnaissance marine and counterterror contractor with 15 years of experience.

Navy Seal Remi spent 13 years in the military. Jason is a British Royal Marine Commando and SBS operator who served 20 years.

Rudy added that he saved the “baddest” until last and said that Billy has over 20 years of experience as an SBS operator.

The DS are leading the 10-day course for the following 16 celebrities:

Jamie Lynn Spears

Dwight Howard

Melanie Brown

Kate Gosselin

Beverley Mitchell

Hannah Brown

Kenya Moore

Gus Kenworthy

Nastia Liukin

Drew Pinsky

Anthony Scaramucci

Carli Lloyd

Montell Jordan

Mike Piazza

Danny Amendola

Tyler Florence

The recruits are thrown into the thick of the action right from episode 1 where they are challenged to fall backward from a helicopter into the sea.

