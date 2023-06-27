As Charity Lawson attempts to find love a second time on an ABC show in 2023, fans are curious to know more about where The Bachelorette star is from. The reality show contestant rose to fame on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor in 2022.

Now, Charity is ready to find ‘the one’ as she was officially announced as the next Bachelorette at the end of Zach’s Bachelor season. The Bachelor season 27 saw Charity come in fourth place and Zach even visited her hometown on the ABC show. So, let’s find out more about where she’s from.

Connie Chornuk/ABC via Getty Images

Where is The Bachelorette from?

The Bachelorette season 20 kicked off on Monday, June 26, and sees 25 men vying after the heart of Charity Lawson.

Charity is no stranger to the franchise as she took part in The Bachelor season 27 last year.

The reality star hails from Columbus, Georgia, per her ABC bio.

Many more reality stars also hail from the same state as Charity including Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, as well as Todd Chrisley and his family.

Charity took fans to her hometown on The Bachelor

During The Bachelor season 27, Charity explained that she was “falling for” Zach Shallcross.

She welcomed Zach to Columbus, Georgia and he got to meet her family and friends.

Speaking during the ABC show, Charity said that her childhood friends had created a “Southern spread” for her and Zach and that he’d be meeting many of her family members including mom Vickie, and dad, David.

Bachelorette star studied away from home

While Charity hails from Columbus, Georgia, she moved away from home to study at college.

Per her LinkedIn profile, the Child and Family Therapist attended Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.

She also achieved a Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling following her Bachelor’s degree.

Her page states that she’s based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Taking to Instagram on her 2022 graduation, Charity tagged herself in Auburn and wrote: “The past 6 years at Auburn, has been an experience of a lifetime, one that I don’t take for granted…”

