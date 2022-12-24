Many fans watching the Rachael Ray Show in 2022 want to know more about where it is filmed. The TV personality and cook is whipping up all kinds of delicious-looking festive recipes this December.

While some seem to think that Rachael is still filming her TV show at home, others are more interested in recreating the holiday dishes she has cooked on the series.

Let’s find out more about where the Rachael Ray Show is filmed and how to cook some of the festive foods she created this holiday season.

Where is the Rachael Ray Show filmed?

The Rachael Ray Show began airing on TV in September 2006.

The series is filmed at Chelsea Television Studios in New York City.

Per the show’s website, the filming location address is “Chelsea Television Studios 221 West 26th Street (Between 7th and 8th Avenues) New York, NY 10001.”

Rachael Ray Show was filmed at home

Some viewers of the show have asked why the Rachael Ray Show is still filmed at her home in 2022.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the CBS show had to move from the studio to Rachael’s home for filming.

In October 2020, Variety reported that the series was set to be recorded from the host’s home in Upstate New york.

A year later, The Daily Mail wrote that Rachael had experienced a fire and a flood at her home during the pandemic.

In 2022, Rachael gave viewers a tour of her home and its festive decor. She said this is her second Christmas in her home since she lost it due to the fire.

Recreate some of her 2022 recipes

Given Rachel’s home decor, she’s clearly in the Christmas spirit in 2022. She’s been creating all kinds of delicious festive recipes on her show this holiday season.

During the December 23 episode, she created a holiday roast with herb and nut topping. Filming from her home, she roasted a “giant center-cut of pork loin” but Rachael added that fans could opt for lamb instead.

She said the dish has to be started the day before you want to eat it.

Take the meat out of the fridge for around an hour to allow it to reach room temperature.

Then pierce it all over with a knife.

Rachel said the meat had been left in a “slather” overnight uncovered in the lowest part of the refrigerator.

The coating for the meat is made from salt, pepper, oil, vinegar, allspice, smoked cinnamon, cumin, and coriander.

Mix together into a paste and Rachel says you have a “sweet and sour effect” all over the meat.

Now, in a frying pan, take two onions and eighteen to 20 figs in a pan, thyme, salt, and pepper.

Take a demi-glaze of red wine and stock mixture, and fresh bay leaves and add to the onions as well as bouillon.

Rachel then places the pork into the center of the pan and cooks at 400 degrees for 45 minutes in the oven. Then cover and cook at 300 for a further three hours.

Lastly, she makes a gremolata to be served all over the meat from parsley, dill, chives, mint, toasted pistachio, and the zest of oranges, and lemons.

