









The Surreal Life is coming back with a reboot on VH1, but where is the reality show filmed?

Ever since the trailer of the show was released on October 5th, people have been excited to see what the show brings back to the television screens as it makes a return with a reboot.

There are several well-known people who are coming as castmates, but before that, let’s get to know more about the show.

Where is The Surreal Life filmed?

As per Distractify, the show has been filmed in Mexico City in a 30,000-square-foot mansion. The previous season of the show had been filmed at Glen Campbell’s former mansion.

While people are going to see the drama unfold on the screen in 2022, the filming for it wrapped up back in 2021.

Just like the previous format, this show will also focus on bringing a group of people together who would be asked to stay under one roof for two weeks.

These 14 days will be filled with a lot of drama and entertainment where people will get a chance to bond while also dealing with their differences.

What we know about the show

Speaking to the outlet, Frankie Muniz, who is one of the contestants on the show, revealed that the cameras and mics were constantly working.

This means, people did not have a way to escape and the show was able to capture everything that went down in the house.

“So many times we would think that we were being sly, with no cameras around. We’d be like whispering to each other and all of a sudden, you look over, there’s a microphone in the tree,” he told the outlet.

At the same time, there had been several bonding activities that allowed the cast members to know each other more.

A look at this year’s cast members

Following are the cast members appearing this year:

August Alsina, contemporary R&B singer, songwriter

CJ Perry, actress, model, and former WWE superstar

Dennis Rodman, one of the greatest professional athletes of all time

Frankie Muniz, actor best known for playing the title character in Malcolm In The Middle

Kim Coles, actress, comedienne, host, and author famous for her role on the 90s comedy series Living Single

Manny MUA, a makeup artist, entrepreneur and pioneer blurring the lines of gender in cosmetics

Stormy Daniels, award-winning actress, screenwriter, author and director in the adult entertainment industry

Tamar Braxton, Grammy Award-nominated singer & songwriter

