Todd Chrisley is currently serving his 12-year prison sentence in Florida, so where is his mother and is she still alive?

Julie and Todd Chrisley are two months into their respective seven and 12-year sentences. The reality couple was convicted in June 2022 for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, the pair submitted false bank statements and audit reports to obtain more than $36 million from Atlanta, Georgia banks to fund their lavish lifestyle.

Julie, 50, was handed an additional charge of obstruction of justice.

She is detained in the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, which is more than 650 miles away from Todd’s minimum-security facility, Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Their three children, Chase, Grayson, and Savannah Chrisley are supporting their parents’ appeal for freedom, but where is Todd’s mother, Faye?

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Where is Todd Chrisley’s mother, Nanny Faye, and is she still alive?

Yes, Todd’s mother is still alive and continues to appear on Chrisley Knows Best. Viewers would easily vote for Nanny Faye Chrisley as the most beloved member because of her wholesomeness.

Faye has been battling bladder cancer since the fall of 2021 but it was kept a private family matter until Todd spoke candidly about his mother’s diagnosis in June 2022.

“A lot of people had picked up on [the diagnosis],” he explained on his joint podcast with Julie. “A lot of people have bombarded us. We’ve had the press outside of our doors, sitting on the street with long lens cameras trying to get photos of us,” he added.

With her son and daughter-in-law behind bars, it has been difficult for Faye since Julie accompanied her to every chemotherapy treatment.

“There wasn’t one treatment [for my bladder cancer] where my precious daughter-in-law wasn’t with me – not one time,” she explained on Savannah’s podcast. “Through it all, she’s been with me.”

At the start of Todd’s detainment, Faye traveled two hours to visit him with his eldest daughter, Lindsie.

That being said, Faye, 79, has kept her health and spirits high, so much so that she’s driving straight to her “happy place” after treatments – the casino.

“The world doesn’t always give you a good deck of cards to play with so you play with them the best you can,” she said optimistically. “You get up, brush yourself off, and keep going. I’m early to bed, early to rise. It makes you healthy, wealthy, and wise.” We love a good rhyme.

Faye Chrisley has been a widow for over a decade

Faye’s husband – Todd’s father – passed away in 2012 at the age of 77 in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Gene Raymond Chrisley was a US army veteran who served in the Korean War and earned a bronze star for his service.

Chase and Todd have shared glimpses of Gene over the years, including a photo of the veteran grinning at age 16.