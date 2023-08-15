Reality Titbit looks into where Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown are now ahead of the season 18 premiere and whether they’re still married to Kody Brown.

TLC has been following the Brown family since 2010 and the upcoming season of Sister Wives marks the reality family’s biggest change yet.

The last series featured the long-awaited moment in which Christine Brown broke the news of her separation from Kody Brown after 26 years of spiritual marriage. The new season trailer teases the never-seen-before “explosive” arguments as the polygamous family bond begins to crumble, so read on to find out Kody’s latest marriage status.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Which Sister Wives are still with Kody Brown?

Only Robyn Brown is still legally and spiritually married to Kody; she is also the last sister wife to join the family.

The couple first met during Meri and Kody’s date, when the former spouses visited a friend’s house. Robyn was the friend’s cousin and at the time, Kody was weary of becoming serious with his future bride.

He admitted that “she looked like a soccer mom,” and thought: “I didn’t need a van, a divorced woman and three kids in my life – that’s just trouble.” Robyn, meanwhile, was going through a tough time after her divorce from ex-husband, David Jessop, so she was also cautious about a new relationship.

Nevertheless, Robyn and Kody dated for four months before inviting her into the family, which is “actually a long time,” Kody once explained on the show.

After four years together, the couple was spiritually married. At the time, Kody was legally married to Meri and spiritually married to both Janelle and Christine.

They tied the knot in December 2014 after Kody asked Meri for a divorce so that he could legally adopt Robyn’s children from her first marriage.

Their first biological child, Solomon Kody, joined the family in October 2011. Robyn gave birth to their daughter, Ariella Mae, on January 10, 2016.

Where are the Sister Wives in 2023?

All of the former sister wives are still starring in the show and have continued their close relationship with each other.

Christine Brown

Christine was the first wife to announce her separation from Kody on November 2, 2021. She claims they had “grown apart” after 25 years of marriage.

The 50-year-old TV star is now living her best life with her new partner, David Woolley. Fans first learned of their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2023, when Brown and Woolley became Instagram official.

Since then, the pair became increasingly more public and have documented their romantic getaways on social media. Christine Brown announced their engagement after four months of dating in April 2023.

Janelle Brown

Janelle split from Kody sometime in 2022; it was first confirmed in the December 2022 Sister Wives tell-all special, which was filmed months prior.

The couple’s relationship had been strained for years; tensions ran especially high during the Covid-19 pandemic when the parent’s butted heads over obeying CDC guidelines and Kody’s personal family rules. The disagreements strained Kody’s bond with their two sons, Gabriel and Garrison, which Janelle hoped Kody would mend.

Janelle criticized Brown for “having his rules and hanging out with the wife [Robyn] where he was respected and obeyed,” instead of fixing the broken relationships.

She is now living in a ranch-style home in Flagstaff, Arizona, and has been spending more time with her kids. Janelle recently enjoyed a camping trip with Gabriel in their trailer.

Meri Brown

Meri is the latest sister wife to announce their break-up. The TLC star revealed the news on Instagram, claiming they were “permanently terminating our marriage relationship.”

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the message read.

The 52-year-old is currently going through her period of growth to “part ways with all the ‘stuff’ holding me back, holding me down, and what is holding on to me,” she wrote in her latest social media update.

“A time to shed resentment, pain, hurt, even those same emotions of others that I’ve been carrying, that are not mine to carry,” she added. “THIS is my evolution.”

