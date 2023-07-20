Who died in The Kardashians? Hulu viewers are asking if MJ Kardashian is still alive in 2023 following season 3 episode 9. During the show, Kris Jenner can be seen crying as Khloe states that someone “is gone.” Now, Kardashians fans are concerned about Kris’ mom and whether she has sadly passed away.

May 25 saw the return of Kris, Khloe, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner to their hit Hulu series. The Kar-Jenners continue to take the world by storm as everyone’s favorite reality TV family. The highs and lows of their lives are often documented on the show. Season 3 sees Kim working through the aftermath of her divorce from Kanye West, while Kourtney is super loved-up with Travis Barker. Judging by Kris’ emotional scenes in episode 3, the family also deals with a loss.

Who died in The Kardashians?

At the end of The Kardashians season 3 episode 9, Kris Jenner says that it’s been a “rough week” in a confessional.

Kim adds that it was a “shocking way to start the new year.”

The show then cuts to a scene where Kris is crying and says: “…all of a sudden you’re stripped of a caretaker you’ve had your whole life.”

Khloe says in a confessional: “He was just like screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that she’s gone.”

The sad loss that the family is referring to on the show is that of Tristan Thompson‘s mother, the late Andrea Thompson.

Andrea passed away on January 5, 2023, from a heart attack. She was at her home in Toronto at the time of her death.

Is MJ Kardashian still alive?

Kris Jenner‘s mom, Mary Jo Campbell, AKA MJ, is still alive.

She appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Hulu‘s The Kardashians alongside her family members including the Kar-Jenners’ cousin, Cici Bussey.

MJ turns 89 years old in 2023 and her grandchildren often post birthday tributes to her on Instagram.

In 2021, Kim wrote: “Happy 87th Birthday MJ!!! You are the woman who taught me my work ethic and have taught me so much about life, love and relationships! I’m so grateful to have you by my side to always go to when I need someone to keep it all the way real with me! I love you so much and hope today is magical for you grandma. I love you so much!!!”

She was born in 1934 and her mom was 19 years old when she had her, as explained in an interview with Kris on KUWTK.

Kris Jenner’s mom ‘tries not to fear’

During an episode of KUWTK, Kris interviewed her mom as her children watched from another room.

Kris asked her mom what her biggest fear was, to which she replied: “I try not to fear.”

MJ asked Kris the same question which caused the momager to break down.

Kris began to cry and said: “I don’t wanna say it… Why did you ask me that? Just losing someone.”

