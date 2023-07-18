A SKIMS customer named Angelina Wiley claims that a bodysuit she was wearing saved her life on New Year’s Eve. The young woman was “shot four times,” according to her TikTok video. Under her dress, she was wearing a SKIMS bodysuit, an item from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand.

Angelina has documented her healing journey after being shot on New Year’s Eve. There’s one person she claims “saved her life” and that’s The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. She described the shapewear as “body armor for women,” and said that the item was “so tight” that it “literally kept her from bleeding out.”

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Who is Angelina Wiley?

Angelina Wiley is a 22-year-old Kansas City native who is trending after she took to social media to claim that a SKIMS bodysuit saved her life.

Her LinkedIn profile states that she works as a photographer. She also lists her employment working as a cashier on her page.

Angelina’s Go Fund Me page explains that her current job involves “working with troubled youth.”

Her mom wrote on the page that her role “…requires stamina and physical capabilities that she will not have for an unknown amount of time.”

With over 14k followers and 1.7m likes, Angelina can be found on TikTok at @honeygxd.

She claims SKIMS ‘saved her life’

On New Year’s Eve 2022, police were alerted to a shooting in the “entertainment district” of Kansas City, reports KCTV5.

Two people were shot, Angelina Wiley and another man who was caught in the same spray of gunfire and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Tracy Weatherby, Angelina’s mother, said to the local news station that she endured a “ruptured bladder and a cracked pelvis.”

Following the shooting, Angelina was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

She has taken to TikTok to share updates on her progress and spreads gun violence awareness.

Speaking in a TikTok video, Angelina said: “Kim Kardashian saved my life. This New Year’s I got shot four times… I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me it literally kept me from bleeding out…”

She added: “Call it fate, call it Jesus, but I’m a call it Kim, I’m a call it Kim for sure.”

@honeygxd Replying to @Lauren ✈️ The body suit i wore that night is shown at the end!! Just some more shapewear lore lol 🩵 #kimkardashian #skims ♬ original sound – angelina View TikTok

Angelina shares the bodysuit she wore

After claiming that Kim Kardashian “saved her life” through her SKIMS product, Angela has shared the exact bodysuit she was wearing the night of the shooting. She was wearing a “seamless sculpt thong bodysuit” which costs $68.

In July 2023, the SKIMS customer said: “It finally delivered to my house December 31… I didn’t even wash it, I was so excited to wear it…”

She added that she “should’ve sized up,” but the way that her “stomach fat was pushed, made it hit the fattier part instead…”

Many fans took to the comments section to share that Kim Kardashian shared Angelina’s TikTok on her Instagram page. Angelina replied that it was “so exciting” and that she “couldn’t believe” Kim shared her post.

Some asked if Kim had contacted Angelina. She replied: “She reposted my video on insta and fb but I haven’t heard from her or her team directly yet I’m praying though!”