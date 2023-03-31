Annemarie Wiley is joining the cast for series 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverley Hills. If you’re unfamiliar with who she is, then we’ve got you covered. We explore all about the new member’s life, including her net worth and who her famous husband is.

Series 13 of the hit USA reality TV show is about to get even more interesting as reports of a new member come in. It’s unclear in what capacity she’ll be in the show, but sources have spotted Annemarie Wiley filming for the latest season and fans are already excited. Whether she’ll be the newest diamond or a friend of the show, we have all you need to know to be fully clued up by the time RHOBH airs.

Annemarie Wiley’s husband is former NFL player

If you hadn’t already guessed, Annemarie is married to Marcellus Wiley, the former NFL defensive.

Though the two only married in 2014, they have three children together. The couple shares Marcellus Jr, Ariya Jayne, and Alivia Mare, who are 7, 4, and 3 respectively. Annemarie is a stepmother to Marcellus’ daughter Morocca Alise, who is 24 and from a previous relationship.

Marcellus was in 10 seasons of the NFL, playing for the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, and others. After making the Pro Bowl in 2001, Marcellus, now 48 years old, Marcellus retired from playing in 2006 and has been a sports commentator and author since.

Annemarie has a career of her own despite husband’s impressive net worth

Despite her famous husband, Annemarie is a successful nurse anesthesiologist. As if that and being a mother doesn’t take up enough of her time, she is also the co-founder of Project Transition. The charity provides education and mentorship programs to youth communities that are in need.

Unfortunately, Annemarie’s net worth isn’t known. However, we think after appearing on the Real Housewives of Beverley Hills, this will all change. For her husband, that’s a different story. Marcellus has a huge net worth of $5 million, with a reported salary of $350k.

The two are clearly a power couple and we really hope to be seeing a lot of them on RHOBH.

The star is rumored to be joining RHOBH

Though nothing has been officially confirmed, many have spotted Annemarie filming for the latest series.

Speaking to People, a source has said that she will be a “great fit” for the show.

“She’s got such a lovable personality, lives an active, full life, and is married to a great husband with adorable family life. She’s a hard-working mom”

Annemarie certainly hasn’t been denying the rumors and may have even been encouraging them on Instagram.

Telling her followers how important is to try new things with diamond emojis can’t be a coincidence. Particularly when Real Housewives castmates Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff liked the post, amongst others!

We think she would be a great addition to the show, and it isn’t even Marcellus’ first time dabbling with reality. Back in the day, the former NFL star appeared on Millionaire Matchmaker in 2011.

Unfortunately, series 13 is still in production, so we won’t no anything official for a while. After the reunion late last year, where Garcelle clashed with Diane Jenkins, fans are still hoping Denise Sutton returns to RHOBH.

Hopefully, it won’t be long until Annemarie Wiley is confirmed and we get an air date!