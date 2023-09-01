Ashley Sky on Botched is the Kim Kardashian impersonator who has had over 70 surgeries to look like the reality star. She headed to the clinic needing help on a boob job she got 16 years ago that involved using oil. We looked at Ashley Sky’s Instagram to see where she is now.

Botched sees Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow tackle surgeries that have not gone the way their clients hoped. During the August 31 episode, Ashley Sky arrived requiring help on the side effects of an oil-based breast augmentation. She has since spent more than $1 million on her Catwoman appearance.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Who is Ashley Sky on Botched?

Ashley Sky is a Botched star. At the age of 12, she began taking hormones. She is the CEO of Mannequia shop, and dresses as Catwoman, who she admires for being a “strong, fearless female.”

She had gender transition surgery at 19, but her first surgery was at 16. Ashley has also had two jaw procedures, two chin operations, four nose jobs, rib removal, three facelifts, and six breast augmentations.

Her company is a retail business that sells breastplates, wearable body art sculptures, and other accessories. From Brooklyn, New York, Ashley described herself as a million-dollar celebrity impersonator.

Kim Kardashian impersonator spent over $1M

Ashley Sky, AKA Kim, has spent $1 million on her procedures, which enable her to look like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Catwoman. She likes that Catwoman has two sides to her personality!

She told cameras: “When I was born, I was assigned male at birth. When I was five years old, I noticed that I was different. My first surgery at 16 was my breasts.”

Now, Ashley goes partying, takes pictures, and attends events as a Kim Kardashian impersonator. She can also do a rather impressive take on Kim telling Kourtney Kardashian to be quiet while filming…

Ashley needs help with a boob job

Ashley turned to Botched doctors for help with an oil-based breast augmentation she had 16 years ago. But Dr. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif refused to do any more surgery on her, urging her to leave it alone.

She felt great about herself after over 70 operations, except for her breasts. The impersonator felt different types of textures on her breasts as the skin was bumpy, with lumps and scar tissue.

Ashley was hoping that Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif might assist her in getting the lumps removed. They were shocked to learn about the baby oil technique that helped Ashley obtain a B-cup.

After getting the initial breast surgery, she started having issues, including a high fever. She then had oil removal surgery and implants, with six surgeries in total to keep removing the oil.

Dr Dubrow informed Ashley that having an operation would be difficult due to the presence of foreign body oil in her system and did not believe there were any more surgical options for Ashley’s condition.

WATCH BOTCHED ON E! EVERY THURSDAY AT 10/9C