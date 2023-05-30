Real estate tycoon Brandon Fugal is known to History viewers as the owner of the mysterious Skinwalker Ranch, but who is his wife Kristen? Here’s what we know about his family.

The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch is headed by aerospace engineer Travis S Taylor and his gang of curious scientists, but the project’s true chief is Brandon Fugal, the owner of Skinwalker Ranch.

Fugal, 50, is the chairman and co-owner of Colliers International, a global real estate company. The business leader purchased Skinwalker Ranch from Bigelow Aerospace owner Robert Bigelow in 2016.

Brandon features prominently in the History Channel series, but not much is known about his private life. Read on to know more about his family.

Credit History youtube channel

Who is Brandon Fugal’s wife?

Brandon has been married to Kristen Fugal (née McCarty) since September 24, 2021. She is about 48 years old.

The couple tied the knot in a ceremony at the four-star Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah. They currently reside in Salt Lake City.

Kristen is Brandon’s second wife; he was previously married to Lacey Ann.

It’s unknown how the couple exactly met, but the Fugals are both alumni of Utah Valley University. Kristen studied general studies at Utah Valley before switching to an English literature degree at the University Of Utah. She pursued a law career in the late 1990s and 2000s as a legal assistant and paralegal until 2021.

With Brandon as the head of Adamantium Real Estate, the same company that purchased Skinwalker Ranch in 2016, Kristen has been employed as Adamantium’s director of legal affairs since 2019.

Kristen is active on two Instagram accounts, but you can find most of the Fugals’ latest updates on Brandon’s profile.

Brandon Fugal is a father of four

Although Kristen and Brandon do not share any children together, he is a parent of four kids with his ex-wife, Lacey.

His sons are called Hunter and Chase, and one of their daughters is reportedly called Ireland. The name of their youngest child has been kept private.

Not much is known about Hunter, 22, but we know that he is committed to his religion. He spent two years in Sao Paulo, Brazil from 2019 to 2021 as part of a mission for The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.