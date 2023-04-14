Carl Dawson was one of the guests at Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding.

As ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis drops on Hulu on April 13, fans get a glimpse into the A-Listers’ romance and their multiple weddings.

Carl Dawson is pictured in Kourtney Kardashian‘s latest Instagram post alongside Kris Jenner and fans want to know more about who he is.

So, who is Carl Dawson and how does he know Travis, Kourtney, and Kris?

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for boohooMAN

Who is Carl Dawson?

Carl Dawson is 21 years old and hails from Calabasas, California.

He’s a social media star with millions of followers and can be found on Instagram at @kingcarlx.

Carl writes that he’s the “King Of Calabasas” on one of his Instagram posts from 2022.

Given that Carl is 21, he’s close in age to Travis Barker‘s kids, Atiana De La Hoya is 24, Landon Barker is 19, and Alabama Barker is 17 years old.

Fans say Carl is Travis Barker’s ‘son’

Carl is clearly a close family friend of the Barkers and some fans have suggested that he’s like a “son” to Travis.

One Instagram user wrote: “Is he dating a barker? Who is he exactly?”

Another replied: “Travis calls him his son.”

The influencer appears to just be a close friend of Travis, Kris Jenner, Machine Gun Kelly, and more celebrities.

Given that Carl is from Calabasas and is into music, it makes sense that he’d have lots in common with the Barkers and Kardashians. He’s also a well-known influencer.

Kris Jenner and Carl dance the night away

Carl can be seen hanging out with Atiana, Landon, and Alabama but he’s also made friends with Kris Jenner, too.

Carl’s Instagram post from December 2022 shows him dancing the night away at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding with Kris.

One fan wrote on his post: “You & @krisjenner are always the best on the dance floor.”

Carl is a big TikTok star with 6 million followers and a YouTube channel with around 800k subscribers.

He can be seen interviewing Kylie Jenner on his TikTok page back in 2022.

WATCH TIL DEATH DO US PART ON HULU NOW